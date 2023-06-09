The Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge gathered at Hunan’s Chinese Restaurant on May 9 and welcomed speaker Stephanie Charles, an ICC member, of client services with the southern division of Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana.
Charles talked about outreach, education and advocacy for Louisiana residents and their families.
Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana is dedicated to supporting those impacted by epilepsy in local communities by confronting the spectrum of challenges created by seizures. It offers a range of training programs for individuals, medical professionals, teachers and other groups.
Charles noted that there are more than 55,000 people in Louisiana with epilepsy.
The mission of the council is to assist nonprofit civic organizations originating, sponsoring and promoting worthwhile civic projects in the Greater Baton Rouge area.