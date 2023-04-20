FRIDAY
SATURDAY
GIRLS DESIGN FOR GOOD 2023: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., LSU College of Engineering Patrick F. Taylor Building, 3304 S. Quad Drive. A full-day STEM challenge for girls in eighth-12th grades. Free. Register at https://tinyurl.com/hbfxz995.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
ASTRONOMY DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on activities, viewing of astronomy shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium and a display of an authentic lunar sample in the museum’s collection with a NASA Solar System Ambassador. For tickets, visit 114191.blackbaudhosting.com/114191/tickets?.
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: HOLD EVERYTHING: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
[SPEK-TRUHM]: THE ACADIAN CIRCUS FUNDRAISER FOR AUTISM: 6:30 p.m., Oxbow Distillery, 760 St. Philip St. Local circus show to raise support and awareness of autism. Food trucks, drinks, raffle. $20. https://checkout.square.site/buy/AETFPN2E6JZVELSZ6MDHX7S3.
SUNDAY
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: HOLD EVERYTHING: 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
BATON ROUGE EPICURIAN SOCIETY'S SPRING FETE: 2 p.m., Houmas House and Gardens, Darrow. Food, libations, music and more. $90-$130. eventbrite.com.
MONDAY
DENIM & DIAMONDS BENEFIT: 6 p.m., City Pork Highland. Cocktails and heavy appetizers. Benefiting Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response. $50. sevenrooms.com.
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more.
WEDNESDAY
SPRING GARDEN WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 14600 Scenic Highway. Hosted by the Southern University Ag Center. Theme is “Growing Pollinators and the 3 H's (Housing, Husbandry, Harvesting), Pastured Rabbits and Poultry.” Registration required at https://bit.ly/3JyhFvW.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
"KRAPP'S LAST TAPE": 1 p.m., Magnolia Performing Arts Pavilion's Black Box Theatre, BRCC Mid City campus, 201 Community College Drive. Presented by Baton Rouge Community College Professor of Theatre Arts Tony E. Medlin with the Irish Club of Baton Rouge. Admission is a nonperishable food item for the BRCC Food Pantry. Limited seating. Email medlint@mybrcc.edu.
DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FIND YOUR HERO: 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $25 and up. ticketmaster.com.
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Member exhibit, “Celebrate Baton Rouge!”, with a reception on April 30. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. artguildlouisiana.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "The Real Life Experience," a high school artists' exhibition, through April 27. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. Works by Associated Women in the Arts, through Monday. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Baton Rouge Plein Air Artists Group Show," through Saturday. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
THE GALLERY AT THE MANSHIP: 100 Lafayette St. "Becky Fos," through April 30. Free. manshiptheatre.org/exhibit/becky-fos.
IN THE MOOD — WATERCOLOR CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, BREC's Studio in the Park, Cedarcrest Park, 2490 Silverest Ave. For beginning and experienced painters, this class will help you create stunning skies and atmospheric effects. Guided by local artist Roberta Loflin.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Artistry and Accuracy: The Botanical Illustrations of Margaret Stones," through May 7 in the Catwalk Gallery. "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through April 30 in the Colonnade Gallery. "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "I, Too, am Thornton Dial," through July 2. "Hank Willis Thomas/Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America," through July 30. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. https://www.brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
MID-CITY ARTISANS: 516 Moore St., Suite 101. Lori Demand and Claudine Diamond exhibit, through Sunday. www.mid-cityartisans.com/
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Aug. 19.
SIP & SPIN: POTTERY WHEEL THROWING CLASS: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Presented by Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. $125 (seating for two). eventbrite.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. "Art & Addiction: The Art of Ben Peabody," through June 4 with a free reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.