FRIDAY
AN EVENING AT WINDRUSH: THE MAGIC RETURNS: 6:30 p.m., Windrush Gardens at LSU Rural Life Museum, Essen Lane. A progressive evening including cocktails and music and an elegant Southern supper provided by chef John Folse. All proceeds benefit the Friends of LSU Rural Life Museum. https://www.lsu.edu/rurallife/.
ART SHOWCASE: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. An evening of art and entertainment presented by the museum and Project Innovate Studios. Free, but RSVP to secure a spot at eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FIND YOUR HERO": 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $44 and up. ticketmaster.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY AND THURSDAY, MAY 4
"MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS": 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, May 4; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. A cinematic take on the Agatha Christie mystery. $25-$30. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS SPRING FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Antique Village along Range Avenue. More than 175 local and regional artists and craftsmen, children’s activities, rides and games, live stage entertainment, military exhibits, community and civic displays, and festival food. denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.
EARN AND LEARN — FINANCIAL LITERACY WEEKEND: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Learn while playing event for children, presented by the museum and the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants. Regular admission applies. https://knockknockmuseum.org/earnandlearn/
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
RED STICK CANNABIS STREET FAIR: Noon to 6 p.m., Galvez Plaza, 200 North Blvd. Inaugural event featuring educational sessions, exhibitors, vendors, food trucks and local bands. Geared to those 18+. $20-$48. No drugs, drug paraphernalia or illegal substances allowed. eventbrite.com.
STAR PARTY: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Landolt Astronomical Observatory, Nicholson Hall, LSU. Free public viewing of the moon, Mars and Orion Nebula. Rain date is Sunday. https://www.lsu.edu/physics/about/observatory.php.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
FIBER ARTS & MAKERS FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, virtual on Sunday, Mid-City Artisans, 516 Moore St. mid-cityartisans.com.
SUNDAY
EARN AND LEARN — FINANCIAL LITERACY WEEKEND/FREE SUNDAY: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Learn while playing event for children, presented by the museum and the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants. Free. Register at https://72035.blackbaudhosting.com/72035/2023-Earn--Learn.
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more.
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Member exhibit, “Celebrate Baton Rouge!”, through May 10 with reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. artguildlouisiana.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Exhibit by member artists James Burke, Sarah House, Brian Kelly and Liz Lessner, with opening reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Highlights of the Derek Gordon and Rodolfo Ramirez Collection: A Retrospective," through May 31. artsbr.org.
THE GALLERY AT THE MANSHIP: 100 Lafayette St. "Becky Fos," through Sunday. Free. manshiptheatre.org/exhibit/becky-fos.
IN THE MOOD — WATERCOLOR CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, BREC's Studio in the Park, Cedarcrest Park, 2490 Silverest Ave. For beginning and experienced painters, this class will help you create stunning skies and atmospheric effects. Guided by local artist Roberta Loflin.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Artistry and Accuracy: The Botanical Illustrations of Margaret Stones," through May 7 in the Catwalk Gallery. "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through Sunday in the Colonnade Gallery. "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "I, Too, am Thornton Dial," through July 2. "Hank Willis Thomas/Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America," through July 30. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. https://www.brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Aug. 19. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. "Art & Addiction: The Art of Ben Peabody," through June 4. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.