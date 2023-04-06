SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
GREATER BATON ROUGE MODEL RAILROADERS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. Miniature train models and running of model trains on large track system. Free. greaterbrrailroaders.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
MONDAY
GATSBY BENEFIT SOIREE: 6:30 p.m., Proverbial Wine Bistro, 9659 Antioch Road. A portion of the proceeds will go to STAR (Sexual Trauma Awareness Response). $75 plus tax and gratuity. Must be 21 or older. https://star.ngo.
TUESDAY
KAMIKAZE ATTACK REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY: 1:55 p.m., USS Kidd's fantail. Remembering those who’ve fallen aboard DD-661. usskidd.com.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more.
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more.
LUNCHTIME LAGNIAPPE! ANNUAL ARCHITECTURE LECTURE: noon, Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. With Ella McIntire, an expert in ethnography, historic preservation planning and architectural history. Free.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LSU LIBRARIES BOOK BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum, AgCenter Drive, LSU. (225) 578-5925.
"WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED TO BLOOD, SWEAT, & TEARS": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A political thriller with a classic rock band at the heart of the action. Presented by Films at the Manship. $10.50. manshiptheatre.org.
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Member exhibit, “Celebrate Baton Rouge!”, with a reception on April 30. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. artguildlouisiana.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "The Real Life Experience," a high school artists' exhibition, through April 27. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. Works by Associated Women in the Arts, through April 24. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Baton Rouge Plein Air Artists Group Show," through April 22. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
THE GALLERY AT THE MANSHIP: 100 Lafayette St. "Becky Fos," through April 30. Free. manshiptheatre.org/exhibit/becky-fos.
IN THE MOOD — WATERCOLOR CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, BREC's Studio in the Park, Cedarcrest Park, 2490 Silverest Ave. For beginning and experienced painters, this class will help you create stunning skies and atmospheric effects. Guided by local artist Roberta Loflin.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Artistry and Accuracy: The Botanical Illustrations of Margaret Stones," through May 7 in the Catwalk Gallery. "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through April 30 in the Colonnade Gallery. "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "I, Too, am Thornton Dial," through July 2. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?", Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. https://www.brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
MID-CITY ARTISANS: 516 Moore St., Suite 101. Lori Demand and Claudine Diamond exhibit, through April 16. https://www.mid-cityartisans.com/
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
SIP & SPIN: POTTERY WHEEL THROWING CLASS: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Presented by Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. $125 (seating for two). eventbrite.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.