The following is a calendar of community events in the Baton Rouge area from Friday-Thursday, Aug. 24.
FRIDAY
COMEDIAN DESI BANKS: 7:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 396 St. Louis St. $25-$90. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre's Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games. Seating is cabaret style. Rated R-ish. $12. manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"ALICE IN WONDERLAND": 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. A TBR Young Actors Program production. $25-$35. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
"SIGNIFICANT OTHER": 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Jordan Berman would love to be in love, but that’s easier said than done. So until he meets Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. $17-$28. https://www.actgonzales.org/.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
“GETTING THE MOST OUT OF THE 1950 CENSUS": 10 a.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Talk presented by John Ricca, an assistant in EBR Main Library’s Genealogy Department. Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society. Free. Contact Mary McKeough at (225) 803-5478.
STUDIO SATURDAYS: PRINTMAKING ON FABRIC WITH KELSEY LIVINGSTON: 10 a.m. to noon, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. The mixed-media class focuses on the art of drawing, printmaking and hand-sewing to create works on fabric. Cost of the seven classes lasting through Aug. 26 is $250, nonmembers; $225, members. Register at lasm.org.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
GATHERED VOICES CHOIR CONCERT: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. Presented by the church with conductors Dr. Christian Vigé and Arthur Gremillion. Free.
WEDNESDAY
SHUT UP AND SING KARAOKE COMPETITION: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Chelsea's Live, 1010 Nicholson Drive. Free entry between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; $5 after 9 p.m. chelseaslive.com.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
EAST COAST SWING (JITTERBUG) AND SLOW DANCE CLASS: 6:30 p.m., Houmas House Pavilion Ballroom, 40136 La. 942, Darrow. The third of five weekly classes through Sept. 7. $75 per person for all five classes. https://houmashouse.com/.
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. A workshop in acrylics, “Painting Your World,” taught by Larry Downs, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 24, Studio in the Park, 2490 Silverest Ave. For artists who have some background knowledge of painting in acrylics. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. artguildlouisiana.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. New work by Rob Lamb Carpenter, Paul Dean, Amy James and Heather Ryan Kelley, through Aug. 31. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Members+ Exhibit" in August, with the theme "All Roads Lead to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center." 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Hot Summer Show," featuring new work by Mickey Asche and Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas, through Aug. 26. Call (225) 924-6437 or follow the gallery's Facebook page.
JONES WALKER FOYER: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Work of Kathy Dumesnil, through Oct. 8. manshiptheatre.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Celestial Imaginings: Artists Exploring the Galaxies," The Republic Finance Gallery, through Jan. 28, 2024. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. Art Guild of Louisiana's "River Road Show," through Sept. 25. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "African American Masterworks from the Paul R. Jones Collection at The University of Alabama," through Dec. 3. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
LSU TEXTILE & COSTUME MUSEUM: Human Ecology Building, Tower Drive, LSU campus. "'Til Trends Do Us Part: A Retrospective in Changing Fashion in Bridal Wear," through Aug. 31. (225) 578-5992 or email textile@lsu.edu.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Saturday. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. “Pirates! The Story Behind the Pirate of the Pacific,” permanent exhibit. usskidd.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," through Oct. 29. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.
YES WE CANNIBAL: 1600 Government St. "Meanwhile, in the space between," photography by Jonathan Peterson, through Sept. 1. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and by appointment. (240) 595-9421.
