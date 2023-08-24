playmakers hsm 9

East High School cheerleaders listen in as Troy Bolton, played by Brennan Bankston, and Gabriella Gomez, played Camille Masterson, sing a duet in Playmakers of Baton Rouge's production of 'High School Musical Jr.' The show continues through this weekend at LSU's Reilly Theatre.

The following is a calendar of community events in the Baton Rouge area from Friday-Thursday, Aug. 31.

FRIDAY

FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. Evening sky viewings follow at 8:30 p.m. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

"HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR.": 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU. A Playmakers of Baton Rouge production. $24, adults; $18, children. playmakersbr.org.

NEIL SIMON'S "RUMORS": 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sullivan Theatre, 8849 Sullivan Road, Central. $25. sullivantheater.com.

SATURDAY

RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.

THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.

GREATER BATON ROUGE MODEL RAILROADERS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. Miniature train models and running of model trains on large track system. Free. greaterbrrailroaders.com.

STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.

BASF'S KIDS' LAB: CHEMISTRY IS BANANAS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.

SUNDAY

BASF'S KIDS' LAB: CHEMISTRY IS BANANAS: 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.

"OVERCOMING PROCRASTINATION": 3 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Program by certified professional organizer Alyssa Trosclair.  Free. Register at ebrpl.com/calendar or by calling (225) 231-3750.

TUESDAY

“FUELING ACTIVITY THROUGH DRIED BOTANICAL SPECIMENS": 6:30 p.m., LSU Hilltop Arboretum, Beverly Brown Coates Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. A virtual tour of the LSU Herbarium to learn about its rich history and availability of its resources to the public. $10, students and members of Hilltop and/or Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge; $15, nonmembers; free, Hilltop members at the Magnolia Level ($250) and above. www.lsu.edu/hilltop.

THURSDAY

RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.

2023 "RIVER ROAD SHOW" AWARDS RECEPTION: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. Featuring work by 65 artists from all over the nation who paint in various mediums. artguildlouisiana.org.

EAST COAST SWING (JITTERBUG) AND SLOW DANCE CLASS: 6:30 p.m., Houmas House Pavilion Ballroom, 40136 La. 942, Darrow. The fourth of five weekly classes through Sept. 7. $75 per person for all five classes. https://houmashouse.com/.

ONGOING

BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. New work by Rob Lamb Carpenter, Paul Dean, Amy James and Heather Ryan Kelley, through Thursday, Aug. 31. batonrougegallery.org.

CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.

CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Members+ Exhibit" with the theme "All Roads Lead to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center," through Sept. 13. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artsbr.org.

ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Hot Summer Show," featuring new work by Mickey Asche and Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas, through Saturday. Call (225) 924-6437 or follow the gallery's Facebook page.

JONES WALKER FOYER: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Work of Kathy Dumesnil, through Oct. 8. manshiptheatre.org.

LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Celestial Imaginings: Artists Exploring the Galaxies," The Republic Finance Gallery, through Jan. 28, 2024. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.

LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. Art Guild of Louisiana's "River Road Show," through Sept. 25. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "African American Masterworks from the Paul R. Jones Collection at The University of Alabama," through Dec. 3. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.

LSU TEXTILE & COSTUME MUSEUM: Human Ecology Building, Tower Drive, LSU campus. "'Til Trends Do Us Part: A Retrospective in Changing Fashion in Bridal Wear," through Thursday, Aug. 31. (225) 578-5992 or email textile@lsu.edu.

MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.

OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.

OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.

USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. “Pirates! The Story Behind the Pirate of the Pacific,” permanent exhibit. usskidd.com.

WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," through Oct. 29. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.

YES WE CANNIBAL: 1600 Government St. "Meanwhile, in the space between," photography by Jonathan Peterson, through Friday, Sept. 1. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and by appointment. (240) 595-9421.

Compiled by Judy Bergeron.