The following is a calendar of community events in the Baton Rouge area from Friday-Thursday, Aug. 31.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. Evening sky viewings follow at 8:30 p.m. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR.": 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU. A Playmakers of Baton Rouge production. $24, adults; $18, children. playmakersbr.org.
NEIL SIMON'S "RUMORS": 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sullivan Theatre, 8849 Sullivan Road, Central. $25. sullivantheater.com.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
GREATER BATON ROUGE MODEL RAILROADERS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. Miniature train models and running of model trains on large track system. Free. greaterbrrailroaders.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: CHEMISTRY IS BANANAS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
SUNDAY
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: CHEMISTRY IS BANANAS: 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
"OVERCOMING PROCRASTINATION": 3 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Program by certified professional organizer Alyssa Trosclair. Free. Register at ebrpl.com/calendar or by calling (225) 231-3750.
TUESDAY
“FUELING ACTIVITY THROUGH DRIED BOTANICAL SPECIMENS": 6:30 p.m., LSU Hilltop Arboretum, Beverly Brown Coates Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. A virtual tour of the LSU Herbarium to learn about its rich history and availability of its resources to the public. $10, students and members of Hilltop and/or Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge; $15, nonmembers; free, Hilltop members at the Magnolia Level ($250) and above. www.lsu.edu/hilltop.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
2023 "RIVER ROAD SHOW" AWARDS RECEPTION: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. Featuring work by 65 artists from all over the nation who paint in various mediums. artguildlouisiana.org.
EAST COAST SWING (JITTERBUG) AND SLOW DANCE CLASS: 6:30 p.m., Houmas House Pavilion Ballroom, 40136 La. 942, Darrow. The fourth of five weekly classes through Sept. 7. $75 per person for all five classes. https://houmashouse.com/.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. New work by Rob Lamb Carpenter, Paul Dean, Amy James and Heather Ryan Kelley, through Thursday, Aug. 31. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Members+ Exhibit" with the theme "All Roads Lead to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center," through Sept. 13. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Hot Summer Show," featuring new work by Mickey Asche and Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas, through Saturday. Call (225) 924-6437 or follow the gallery's Facebook page.
JONES WALKER FOYER: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Work of Kathy Dumesnil, through Oct. 8. manshiptheatre.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Celestial Imaginings: Artists Exploring the Galaxies," The Republic Finance Gallery, through Jan. 28, 2024. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. Art Guild of Louisiana's "River Road Show," through Sept. 25. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "African American Masterworks from the Paul R. Jones Collection at The University of Alabama," through Dec. 3. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
LSU TEXTILE & COSTUME MUSEUM: Human Ecology Building, Tower Drive, LSU campus. "'Til Trends Do Us Part: A Retrospective in Changing Fashion in Bridal Wear," through Thursday, Aug. 31. (225) 578-5992 or email textile@lsu.edu.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. “Pirates! The Story Behind the Pirate of the Pacific,” permanent exhibit. usskidd.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," through Oct. 29. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.
YES WE CANNIBAL: 1600 Government St. "Meanwhile, in the space between," photography by Jonathan Peterson, through Friday, Sept. 1. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and by appointment. (240) 595-9421.
