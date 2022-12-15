FRIDAY
FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games. Rated R-ish. $10. manshiptheatre.org.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors selling a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
DISCOVERY DAY! CELEBRATIONS OF LIGHT: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. A day of interactive learning about winter celebrations of light. Designed for K-8 grade. $5. https://louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
GREATER BATON ROUGE MODEL RAILROADERS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. Miniature train models and running of model trains on large track system. Free. greaterbrrailroaders.com.
OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., VanGuard Gallery inside Stephen Wilson Stained Glass, 1469 Laurel St. "Winging It," group art exhibit benefiting Bethany Centre Primary in Uganda.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
LETTERS AGAINST LONELINESS: noon to 1 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. An hour of making cards to be delivered to local nursing home residents. ebrpl.com.
SATURDAY AND MONDAY-THURSDAY
TIM THE MAGICIAN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Main Library at Goodwood; 3 p.m. Monday, Zachary Branch Library; 2:30 p.m. Tuesday Jones Creek Regional Branch Library; 2:30 Wednesday, Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library; and 4 p.m. Thursday, Delmont Gardens Branch Library. Call to register at specific branches. ebrpl.com.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Work by artist members Anita Cooke, Frankie Gould, Michael w. Howes and Isoko Onodera, through Thursday, Dec. 22. batonrougegallery.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "The Artist’s Question: Answered in Fiber," a regional exhibit of Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc., through Saturday, Dec. 31. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Fall Art Show," featuring Carol Hallock and other gallery artists, through Saturday, Dec. 31. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
THE GALLERY AT THE MANSHIP: 100 Lafayette St. Exhibit of works by New Orleans artist Becky Fos, whose painting, "Louisiana State of Mind," was commissioned by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin as the official “I VOTED” sticker artwork for the November 2022 election. The show runs through Monday, Jan. 2. Free. manshiptheatre.org/exhibit/becky-fos.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through April 30, in the Colonnade Gallery. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore," through Jan. 29; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6; and "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Protective Element by Chris Marin and Wesley Chavis," through Friday. Free. (225) 389-7180 or design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries/glassell-gallery.
LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: 95 Field House Drive. “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” through Wednesday. Free. Visit lib.lsu.edu/special.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection;" and "Pearlware, Polish, & Privilege: Art by Paul Scott," through Feb. 26. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
MAIN LIBRARY AT GOODWOOD: 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Art Guild of Louisiana show of two-dimensional art, through Friday, Dec. 30.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” through Sunday; and "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Friday. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 12501 La. 10, St. Francisville. Early to-mid-19th century style Christmas decorations, through Saturday, Dec. 31. (225) 635-3110 or LaStateParks.com.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. Traveling exhibit “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity: Military Mascots,” through Saturday, Dec. 31.
VANGUARD GALLERY: Inside the studio at Stephen Wilson Stained Glass, 1469 Laurel St. "Winging It," a group art exhibition benefiting Bethany Centre Primary school in Uganda, through Friday, Dec. 30. (225) 343-2211 or swsglass@gmail.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition," through Jan. 7; and "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.