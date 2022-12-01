FRIDAY
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., downtown. Lighting of holiday lights along North Boulevard and the 25-foot Christmas tree in Town Square. Ice skate for free, play in six tons of real snow, watch fireworks and more. downtownbatonrouge.org.
HOLIDAY SHOPPING EVENT: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art Store, 100 Lafayette St. (225) 389-7299 or lsumoa.org.
LIVE NATIVITY PERFORMANCE: 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Terraced Garden, 763 North Blvd. See the story of Jesus’ birth as recorded in the gospels come to life.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
A SOUTHERN CHRISTMAS: Main Street, Clinton. Lighting of the Christmas tree, carolers, movies, fun run, photos with Santa and the Grinch and more. townofclintonla.com.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors selling a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
CHILDREN'S BOOKS AND MUSIC SERIES FEATURING THE KIDS' ORCHESTRA: 10 a.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Share your holiday traditions as you learn about percussion instruments, sing a song, learn a Wassail dance and play a game inspired by a book in the library. For children ages 5-11. Registration required at (225) 231-3760.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
A JANE AUSTEN CHRISTMAS: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oakley House, Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville. Costumed guides accompany visitors on a trip into the past through the candlelit plantation. Christmas dance by the Lagniappe Historic Dance & Pastime Society and music by the Lagniappe Dulcimers. Chestnuts will be roasting and wassail served. (225) 635-3739.
"POLAR EXPRESS" MOVIE NIGHT: 6 p.m., grounds of the West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2750 N. Westport Drive, Port Allen. Watch "Polar Express" outdoors on the lawn among the "Reflections of the Season" Christmas lights or inside the decorated convention center. Balloon artist, face painter and Santa. Concessions available; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Golden tickets on sale now, $10. westbatonrouge.net.
SUNDAY
FREE FIRST SUNDAYS: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; and LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org.
A RURAL LIFE CHRISTMAS: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. Celebrate a 19th century-style Louisiana holiday, with music, artisans, storytellers and costumed re-enactors. Event ends with a bonfire. lsu.edu/rurallife.
"DAYS OF DAISY" PREMIERE: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Screenings of Jency Griffin Hogan's Baton Rouge-shot film. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org.
"HOME FOR CHRISTMAS": 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., UpStage Theatre, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Holiday production. $27. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz.
WEDNESDAY
PEARL HARBOR DAY REMEMBRANCE: 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., USS Kidd & Veterans Memorial, 305 S. River Road. An annual observance commemorating those lost in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 07, 1941. Free. usskidd.com.
FIRST WEDNESDAY OPENING RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. For December show by artist members Anita Cooke, Frankie Gould, Michael w. Howes and Isoko Onodera. (225) 383-1470 or batonrougegallery.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES VS. CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS (ICE HOCKEY): 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. Exhibition game to gauge interest in bringing a hockey team to the city again in 2023. $10-$20. ticketmaster.com.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Work by artist members Anita Cooke, Frankie Gould, Michael w. Howes and Isoko Onodera, through Thursday, Dec. 22. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "The Artist’s Question: Answered in Fiber," a regional exhibit of Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc., through Saturday, Dec. 31. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Fall Art Show," featuring Carol Hallock and other gallery artists, through Saturday, Dec. 31. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
THE GALLERY AT THE MANSHIP: 100 Lafayette St. Exhibit of works by New Orleans artist Becky Fos, whose painting, "Louisiana State of Mind," was commissioned by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin as the official “I VOTED” sticker artwork for the November 2022 election. The show runs through Monday, Jan. 2. Free. manshiptheatre.org/exhibit/becky-fos.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Weekly jam; all acoustic instruments welcome. (225) 753-7917. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through April 30, in the Colonnade Gallery. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore," through Jan. 29; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6; and "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Protective Element by Chris Marin and Wesley Chavis," through Friday, Dec. 16. Free. (225) 389-7180 or design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries/glassell-gallery.
LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: 95 Field House Drive. “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” through Wednesday, Dec. 21. Free. Visit lib.lsu.edu/special.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection;" and "Pearlware, Polish, & Privilege: Art by Paul Scott," through Feb. 26. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
MAIN LIBRARY AT GOODWOOD: 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Art Guild of Louisiana show of two-dimensional art, through Friday, Dec. 30.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” through Sunday, Dec. 11; and "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Friday, Dec. 16. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
RED STICK STRUMMERS: Dulcimer jam 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. (225) 753-7917 or www.lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 12501 La. 10, St. Francisville. Early-to-mid-19th century style Christmas decorations, through Saturday, Dec. 31. (225) 635-3110 or LaStateParks.com.
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY VISUAL ARTS GALLERY: Frank Hayden Hall, Southern campus. "Malaika Favorite: Faces and Spaces," through Friday, Dec. 9. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. Call (225) 771-4109 or email randell_henry@subr.edu or randell.henry@sus.edu.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. Traveling exhibit “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity: Military Mascots,” through Saturday, Dec. 31.
VANGUARD GALLERY: Inside the studio at Stephen Wilson Stained Glass, 1469 Laurel St. "Winging It," a group art exhibition benefiting Bethany Centre Primary school in Uganda, through Friday, Dec. 30. (225) 343-2211 or swsglass@gmail.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition," through Jan. 7; and "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture" through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.