The following is a calendar of community events in the Baton Rouge area from Friday-Thursday, Aug. 3.
FRIDAY
RIBBON-CUTTING EVENT: 11:30 a.m., outside basketball court at BREC’s Gus Young Park. Celebrating newly renovated court by BREC and The Langston Galloway Foundation. After the ceremony, a rotating basketball drill session, BREC giveaway items, sno-balls and a photo booth provided by BREC. brec.org.
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. This week's theme: "Oh My Okra." Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
GREATER BATON ROUGE MODEL RAILROADERS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. Miniature train models and running of model trains on large track system. Free. greaterbrrailroaders.com.
STUDIO SATURDAYS: PRINTMAKING ON FABRIC WITH KELSEY LIVINGSTON: 10 a.m. to noon, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. The mixed-media class focuses on the art of drawing, printmaking and hand-sewing to create works on fabric. Cost of the seven classes lasting through Aug. 26 is $250, nonmembers; $225, members. Register at lasm.org.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
"GENEALOGY: HIDDEN NO MORE": 10:30 a.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A one-day symposium, subtitled “Uncovering the Genealogies of Enslaved Families in Louisiana.” Featuring local researchers on the history of slavery in Louisiana, who will discuss topics that resonate even today. Closing speaker will be Rachel L. Swarns, New York Times reporter and author of the upcoming book, "The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church." ebrpl.org.
BATON ROUGE ORTHOPEDIC CLINIC FOUNDATION'S BROC, ROCK & WINE: 6 p.m., Stadium Club in Tiger Stadium. Wine and food stations, live entertainment, silent and live auctions. General admission and VIP tickets available. https://www.brortho.com/broc-rock-wine.
“STILL ROCKIN' — THE STORY OF BILL HALEY AND HIS COMETS": 8:30 p.m., Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 2733 North St. Part of the venue's monthly film series. $10, includes a soul food side dish. htjmuseum.org.
WEDNESDAY
SHUT UP AND SING KARAOKE COMPETITION: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Chelsea's Live!, 1010 Nicholson Drive. Free entry between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; $5 after 9 p.m. chelseaslive.com.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
RECEPTION AND CONCERT: 6 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Celebrating the new exhibit, "African American Masterworks: Art From The Paul R. Jones Collection at the University of Alabama." Concert by Chloé Marie, who will perform Nina Simone classics. Reception follows. lsumoa.org.
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. A workshop in acrylics, “Painting Your World,” taught by Larry Downs, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 3-24, Studio in the Park, 2490 Siverest Ave. For artists who have some background knowledge of painting in acrylics. artguildlouisiana.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "And We Went: 60 Years After the Baton Rouge Swim-In," through Sunday. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Artsplosion" exhibit by kid campers, through Friday. "Members+ Exhibit" in August, with the theme "All Roads Lead to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center." 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Hot Summer Show," featuring new work by Mickey Asche and Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas, through Aug. 26. Call (225) 924-6437 or follow the gallery's Facebook page.
JONES WALKER FOYER: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Work of Kathy Dumesnil, through Oct. 8. manshiptheatre.org.
LAMAR ATRIUM GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Remembering Larry Casso," the art of Larry Casso Fine Arts, through Aug. 4. larrycassofinearts.com.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road."Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through Tuesday; and "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. "Celestial Imaginings: Artists Exploring the Galaxies," The Republic Finance Gallery, through Jan. 28, 2024. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. Art Guild of Louisiana's "River Road Show," Aug. 3-Sept. 25. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "African American Masterworks from the Paul R. Jones Collection at The University of Alabama," Aug. 3-Dec. 3."Hank Willis Thomas/Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America," through Sunday. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
LSU'S GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. 22nd annual Invitational Summer Art Exhibition "Once Upon a Time," through Aug. 11. Hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. glassellgallery.org.
LSU TEXTILE & COSTUME MUSEUM: Human Ecology Building, Tower Drive, LSU campus. "'Til Trends Do Us Part: A Retrospective in Changing Fashion in Bridal Wear," through Aug. 31. (225) 578-5992 or email textile@lsu.edu.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Aug. 19. "Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories," through Aug. 12. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. “Pirates! The Story Behind the Pirate of the Pacific,” permanent exhibit. usskidd.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," through Oct. 29. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.