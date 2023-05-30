FRIDAY
"COPPÉLIA": 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs/Walker Library, 8101 U.S. 190. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Youth Ballet summer touring show. Free, but some locations require preregistration. batonrougeballet.org.
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors sell a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
"COPPÉLIA": 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., The Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Fundraiser performances for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Youth Ballet summer touring show. $10, adults; $5, children. batonrougeballet.org.
SUNDAY
FREE FIRST SUNDAYS: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.; LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St.; and The Water Institute, 1110 S. River Road. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org.
NATIONAL CANCER SURVIVOR CELEBRATION: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. Hosted by the Hematology Oncology Clinic, Drs. Michael J. Castine, Pavani Ellipeddi, Christopher McCanless and Gerald Miletello. Free and open to the public.
MONDAY
"COPPÉLIA": 11:30 a.m., River Center Library, 120 St. Louis St.; 1:30 p.m., Scotlandville Library, 7373 Scenic Highway; and 3:30 p.m., Delmont Gardens Library, 3351 Lorraine St. The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Youth Ballet summer touring show. Free, but donations accepted. batonrougeballet.org.
TUESDAY
"COPPÉLIA": 11:30 a.m., Bluebonnet Regional Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.; 1:30 p.m., Fairwood Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway; and 3:30 p.m., Jones Creek Regional Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Youth Ballet summer touring show. Free, but donations accepted. batonrougeballet.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies and more.
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies and more.
"COPPÉLIA": 3:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Youth Ballet summer touring show. Free, but donations accepted. batonrougeballet.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
"COPPÉLIA": 9:30 a.m., Galvez Library, 40300 La. 42; and 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Youth Ballet summer touring show. Free, but donations accepted. batonrougeballet.org.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Exhibits by artist members Mary Ann Caffery, Margaret Humphris, Phyllis Lear and David Scott Smith, opening with reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Spring Art Show," through Saturday. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore" in the Republic Finance Gallery, through July 2; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through Aug. 1; and "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. Art Guild of Louisiana "70th Jubilee Invitational Exhibit," through June 29. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "I, Too, am Thornton Dial," through July 2. "Hank Willis Thomas/Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America," through July 30. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. https://www.brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Aug. 19. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. "Art & Addiction: The Art of Ben Peabody," through Sunday. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.