The following is a calendar of community events in the Baton Rouge area from Friday-Thursday, June 29.
FRIDAY
LUNCHTIME LAGNIAPPE: PRIDE MONTH DISCUSSION: 12:15 a.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th St. "Before They're Gone: Snapshots and Memories of At-Risk Queer Spaces" with Dr. Catherine Cooper. Free and open to the public. (318) 357-2492.
IMMERSIVE LUAU: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., BREC's Liberty Lagoon, 111 Lobdell Ave. Co-hosted by the nonprofit Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge. For individuals of all ages with disabilities and their families and friends. Tickets, sold at the gate, will cover after-hours VIP access to the park, food and door prizes. (225) 216-7474.
"LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. $25-$35. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
DINO DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Dinosaur and geology-themed hands-on activities until 2 p.m. and immersive, dinosaur-themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium until 5 p.m. Also, Louisiana Public Broadcasting will present favorite episodes of PBS KIDS' "Dinosaur Train" in the Adalie Brent Auditorium until 5 p.m. lasm.org.
GREATER BATON ROUGE MODEL RAILROADERS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. Miniature train models and running of model trains on large track system. Free. greaterbrrailroaders.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
DENHAM SPRINGS MAIN STREET FOOD TRUCK FIESTA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mattie Street, Denham Springs. Ten food vendors and 20+ shops. Denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
"DISNEY'S ALADDIN KIDS" – MANSHIP SUMMER CAMP PERFORMANCE: 11 a.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. $10. manshiptheatre.org.
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: SINK OR FLOAT: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
"I LOVE YOU NANA": 7 p.m., UpStage Theatre, 1713 Wooddale Ave. $25. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz.
"LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. $25-$35. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
SUNDAY
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: SINK OR FLOAT: 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
"LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL": 2 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. $25-$35. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
"I LOVE YOU NANA": 7 p.m., UpStage Theatre, 1713 Wooddale Ave. $25. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz.
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies and more.
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies and more.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
CLOSING RECEPTION: 5 p.m., Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. For the Art Guild of Louisiana's "70th Anniversary Show."
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. "Spring Judged Show," through July 13. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. artguildlouisiana.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Exhibits by artist members Mary Ann Caffery, Margaret Humphris, Phyllis Lear and David Scott Smith, through June 29. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Why Pride: A Collaboration with the Trevor Project," 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artsbr.org.
LAMAR ATRIUM GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Remembering Larry Casso," the art of Larry Casso Fine Arts, through Aug. 4. larrycassofinearts.com.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore" in the Republic Finance Gallery, through July 2; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through Aug. 1; and "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. Art Guild of Louisiana "70th Jubilee Invitational Exhibit," through June 29, with closing reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. that day. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "I, Too, am Thornton Dial," through July 2. "Hank Willis Thomas/Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America," through July 30. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
LSU'S GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "22nd annual Invitational Summer Art Exhibition," through Aug. 11, with an artists' reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 8. Hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. glassellgallery.org.
LSU TEXTILE & COSTUME MUSEUM: Human Ecology Building, Tower Drive, LSU campus. "'Til Trends Do Us Part: A Retrospective in Changing Fashion in Bridal Wear," through Aug. 31. (225) 578-5992 or email textile@lsu.edu.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
MAIN LIBRARY AT GOODWOOD: 7711 Goodwood Blvd. "Guardians, Harbingers and Sentinels," fiber art exhibit by the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana, through June 30. facebook.com/ContemporaryFiberArtistsofLouisiana.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. “Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” through Aug. 12. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Aug. 19. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," through Oct. 29. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.