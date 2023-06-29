The following is a calendar of community events in the Baton Rouge area from Friday-Thursday, July 6.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. $27-$37. theatrebr.org/tickets or (225) 924-6496.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
JURASSIC QUEST: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Walk among life-size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus and T. rex; play with baby "dinos"; excavate fossils; or even train a raptor. $19 and up. lamardixonexpocenter.com/event/jurassic-quest/.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors sell a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
SUNDAY
FREE FIRST SUNDAYS: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.; LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St.; and The Water Institute, 1110 S. River Road. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org.
"THE LOST WEEKEND: A LOVE STORY": 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Film exploring the 18-month relationship (1973-1975) that John Lennon spent with May Pang, his Chinese American assistant turned lover (on Yoko Ono’s insistence). $10.50. manshiptheatre.org.
TUESDAY (Fourth of July)
WEDNESDAY
OPENING FOR "AND WE WENT: 60 YEARS AFTER THE BATON ROUGE SWIM-IN": 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. With many of the exhibition’s featured artists, live music from The Michael Foster Project, complimentary beverages, remarks from exhibition curator Jonell Logan and a keynote address from four-time Olympic medalist swimmer Cullen Jones. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. "Spring Judged Show," through July 13. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. artguildlouisiana.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "And We Went: 60 Years After the Baton Rouge Swim-In," July 5-30. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. Featured artists Anna Lacy and Jessica Haslom, July 10-21; "Artsplosion" exhibit by kid campers, July 24-28. "Members+ Exhibit" in August, with the theme "All Roads Lead to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center." 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artsbr.org.
LAMAR ATRIUM GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Remembering Larry Casso," the art of Larry Casso Fine Arts, through Aug. 4. larrycassofinearts.com.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore" in the Republic Finance Gallery, through Sunday; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through Aug. 1; and "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "I, Too, am Thornton Dial," through Sunday. "Hank Willis Thomas/Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America," through July 30. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
LSU'S GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "22nd annual Invitational Summer Art Exhibition," through Aug. 11, with an artists' reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. glassellgallery.org.
LSU TEXTILE & COSTUME MUSEUM: Human Ecology Building, Tower Drive, LSU campus. "'Til Trends Do Us Part: A Retrospective in Changing Fashion in Bridal Wear," through Aug. 31. (225) 578-5992 or email textile@lsu.edu.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
MAIN LIBRARY AT GOODWOOD: 7711 Goodwood Blvd. "Guardians, Harbingers and Sentinels," fiber art exhibit by the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana, through Friday. facebook.com/ContemporaryFiberArtistsofLouisiana.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. “Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” through Aug. 12. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Aug. 19. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," through Oct. 29. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.