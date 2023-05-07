FRIDAY
SWAMP FLASHLIGHT NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Live animal encounters, leisurely self-guided night hike (guided hike for an additional fee). General admission applies. brec.org.
START OF SUMMER NIGHT HIKE AND CAMPFIRE: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Zachary Community Park, 20055 Old Scenic Highway. Also includes activities and games. For ages 6 and older. $5. Register at brec.org.
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
EXPLORE NATURE: 8:30 a.m. to noon, walking trail at North Park, corner of Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road, Denham Springs. Guided bird walk, native plant and gardening information, live animals, face painting and other activities. Sponsored by the Purple Martin Conservation Initiative. Free. pmcila.org/explore-nature.
LIVE WELL BATON ROUGE: 9 a.m., Spanish Town Road (in front of the Capitol Gardens). The community health event for the entire family includes cancer screenings, biometric screenings, health vendors, food and games. Appointments required; schedule at (225) 425-8034 or pogo.marybird.com.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
GREATER BATON ROUGE MODEL RAILROADERS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. Miniature train models and running of model trains on large track system. Free. greaterbrrailroaders.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: HAPPY HANDS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
SYMPHONY OF FLAVORS: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Martin Wine Cellar at Studio Park, 1670 Lobdell Ave. The wine and cheese tasting fundraiser takes patrons on a tour of Italy with 25 wines. $50. Must be at least 21 to attend. ovationtix.com.
SUNDAY
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: HAPPY HANDS: 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies and more.
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies and more.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
CANDLELIGHT CONCERT: 6:30 p.m., John and Virginia Noland Black Box Studio, Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Featuring a guitar quartet performing the hits of Taylor Swift. Sold out. https://ci.ovationtix.com/.
DINNER UNDER THE STARS: STARRY NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. This Van Gogh-themed dinner, catered by City Pork Catering, takes place in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Limited seating. $250. lasm.org.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Exhibit by member artists James Burke, Sarah House, Brian Kelly and Liz Lessner, through June 1. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Highlights of the Derek Gordon and Rodolfo Ramirez Collection: A Retrospective," through May 31. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Spring Art Show," with a "meet the artists" reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
IN THE MOOD — WATERCOLOR CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, BREC's Studio in the Park, Cedarcrest Park, 2490 Silverest Ave. For beginning and experienced painters, this class will help you create stunning skies and atmospheric effects. Guided by local artist Roberta Loflin.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore" in the Republic Finance Gallery, through July 02; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through Aug. 1; and "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "I, Too, am Thornton Dial," through July 2. "Hank Willis Thomas/Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America," through July 30. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. https://www.brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Aug. 19. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. "Art & Addiction: The Art of Ben Peabody," through June 4. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.