FRIDAY
FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatre in the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games. Rated R-ish. $11. manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
CANDLELIGHT CONCERT: 6:30 p.m., John and Virginia Noland Black Box Studio, Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Featuring a guitar quartet performing the hits of Taylor Swift. https://ci.ovationtix.com/.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
SWAMP BIRTHDAY PARTY: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. The center celebrates 26 years of connecting people to nature. The all-day fun will include live animal encounters, crafts, games and birthday cake while it lasts. Free. brec.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
CONSERVATION WOODS WALK SERIES: MANCHAC: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Manchac Park, 19010 Jefferson Highway. Open to both novices and experts, these walks are more primitive and more rigorous than a regular walk in the park. Preregistration required; all children must be accompanied by an adult. For ages 8 and older. $5. brec.org.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
"RETURN TO SEOUL": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A 25-year-old French woman returns to South Korea, where she was born, for the very first time. Presented by Films at the Manship. Rated R. $10.50. manshiptheatre.org.
BENEFIT CONCERT FOR BATON ROUGE AFRICAN-AMERICAN HISTORY MUSEUM: 6 p.m., Chelsea's Live!, 1010 Nicholson Drive. Collaboration to raise funds for museum's relocation in June. Hosted by Jazz Bandito, of Lake Charles, and also including musical performances by Joe Scott and Laydee V, both of Baker. $25. https://fundraise.givesmart.com/f/47cp/n?vid=ygf2m.
SUNDAY
"EO": 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. Presented by Films at the Manship. Not rated. $10.50. manshiptheatre.org.
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies and more.
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies and more.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
SUNSET PADDLE: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave. Kayak or canoe into the sunset. For youth and adults with little or abundant watercraft skills. Rentals available; online registration advised. $10, single kayak; $20, tandem kayak; $25, canoe. brec.org.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Exhibit by member artists James Burke, Sarah House, Brian Kelly and Liz Lessner, through June 1. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Highlights of the Derek Gordon and Rodolfo Ramirez Collection: A Retrospective," through May 31. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Spring Art Show," with a "meet the artists" reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore" in the Republic Finance Gallery, through July 02; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through Aug. 1; and "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "I, Too, am Thornton Dial," through July 2. "Hank Willis Thomas/Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America," through July 30. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. https://www.brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Aug. 19. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 12501 La. 10, St. Francisville. (225) 635-3110 or LaStateParks.com.
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY VISUAL ARTS GALLERY: Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. usskidd.com.
VANGUARD GALLERY: Inside the studio at Stephen Wilson Stained Glass, 1469 Laurel St. (225) 343-2211 or swsglass@gmail.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. "Art & Addiction: The Art of Ben Peabody," through June 4. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.