Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1414 Sora St., will hold its annual back-to-school program and giveaway at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
The theme is "Going Back to School with Jesus." School supplies, children's clothes and toiletries will be distributed.
Back to school bash
The Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, 2111 North St., will host a back-to-school bash at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Kids' hair braiding for girls and kids' haircuts for boys will be offered along with food, a spacewalk, school supplies and uniforms.
RSVP for hair service to (225) 938-5270 or (225) 268-8598.
Carolyn Gee's supply giveaway
Carolyn Gee and Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline St., will host a school supply giveaway at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
There will be free food and several activities. Child must be present to receive free school supplies. Call (225) 229-0762 to donate or for more information.
5th Sunday Fellowship
Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955, Ethel, will host its 5th Sunday Fellowship at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Guest pastor is Burnett King Sr., of the Pine Grove, Mckowen and Hickory Grove Baptist churches. The public is invited.
A night of gopsel music
Mike Vaughn Ministries will host a night of anointed Southern and country-style gospel music on Friday, Aug. 4, at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 West, Tickfaw.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Vaughn will open the concert, and at 7:30 p.m. special guest Dennis Calmes from Denham Springs will perform.
The concert is free, but a love offering will be received. A concession stand will be serving red beans and rice plate meals, hot dogs and Southern desserts.
For more info, call (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.
Annual Friends and Family Day
Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St., is hosting its annual Family and Friends Day at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Guest speaker will be evangelist Marva Coleman.