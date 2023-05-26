Mike Vaughn Ministries will host a night of anointed Southern and country-style gospel music on Friday, June 2, at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 West, Tickfaw.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Vaughn will open the concert and at 7:30 p.m., special guest Nashville recording artists Randy and Sherry Miller will perform.
The concert is free, but a love offering will be received. There will also be a cake walk and a concession stand selling hot dogs and desserts.
For more info, call (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.
Pastor's Appreciation Service
Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955, Ethel, will host a Pastor's Appreciation Service for the Rev. Robert L. Scott Jr. at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Ronald L. Robertson Sr., of Capital Missionary Baptist Church.
The public is invited.
'Sold Out To Jesus' Empowerment
Fellowship, empowerment and prayer will be included in the "Sold Out To Jesus" Empowerment event at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Executive Center, 250 S. Foster Drive.
"This will be a time to learn spiritual principles that will be beneficial in your life," according to a news release.
Special guest speakers will share liberating words of encouragement.
The event is for women only; child care will not be provided.
For more information, visit eventbrite.com.