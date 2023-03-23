Easter Egg Roll
Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will host an Easter Egg Roll at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Guests at this free, family-friendly event will learn about the history of the White House Easter Egg Roll before heading out to the front lawn for an egg roll and race. Other activities include Easter egg decorating, face painting and Easter Bunny encounters. This event is part of the downtown area museums' Free First Sunday. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LSU Opera
Tickets are on sale for the Turner-Fischer Center for Opera's production of Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in the Shaver Theatre in LSU's Music and Dramatic Arts Building. Tickets are $12-$22 by visiting lsucmda.universitytickets.com/?cid=168.
Opéra Louisiane
Tickets are on sale for Opéra Louisiane's double-bill of two modern operas, "Rocking Horse Winner" by Gareth Williams and Anna Chatterton, and "Approaching Ali" by D.J. Sparr, Mark Campbell and Davis Miller, on Friday and Sunday, March 31 and April 2, at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $25-$100 by visiting operalouisiane.com/tickets.
Free recitals
The LSU School of Music will host two free recitals this week in its Guest Artist series: Flutist Timothy Hagen, accompanied by pianist Ben Corbin will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday in the LSU School of Music Recital Hall; and trombonist Brad Edwards will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the LSU School of Music Recital Hall. For more information, visit lsu.edu/cmda/events/index.php.
At West Baton Rouge
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host a screening of "Tambou," a film primarily in Louisiana Creole, at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Guests are invited to converse in Creole or English at a cocktail reception starting at 5 p.m. The screening will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session with the film’s creators. To register, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Also, the museum will host its Easter Egg-Stravaganza, its Talented Art Exhibit featuring artwork by West Baton Rouge Parish students, its Old Time Jam and Behind the Barn Doors. The free festivities begin at 2 p.m. For more information, call (225) 342-7920, visit wbrpl.com, (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Thornton Dial
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open the exhibit, "I Am Thornton Dial" Thursday, March 30. The show features more than 70 pivotal drawings, sculptures, paintings and assemblages drawn from private and family collections. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
At Rosedown
Rosedown State Historic Site, 12501 La. 10, St. Francisville, will host a 19th-century Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, on the park grounds. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets. For more information, call (225) 635-3110, (888) 376-1867 or visit LaStateParks.com.
Sunday in the Park
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Sunday in the Park concert series returns for its 16th spring season in April. The series of free, outdoor concerts feature Louisiana musicians performing on the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, as follows: After8 on April 2; New Breed Brass Band on April 16; Kristen Diable on April 23; and Will Wesley on April 30. For more information, visit artsbr.org.