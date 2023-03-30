Prohibition exhibit
"Prohibition Era in Louisiana," an exhibit examining the tumultuous era that prohibited the manufacture, sale and transportation of alcohol, runs through Saturday, Aug. 19, at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
STEM leads to Rome
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host the program, "Free First Sunday: All STEM Leads to Rome," at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, exploring the connection between classical chemistry and engineering with hands-on activities through demonstrations. Admission, including unlimited shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, will be free during the event. For more information, visit lasm.org.
Candlelight concert
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony's "Girls Night Out Candlelight Concert," featuring a quartet from the symphony, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. The concert celebrates Women's History Month with songs by some of history’s fiercest composers: Taylor Swift, Fanny Mendelssohn, Stevie Nicks, Clara Schumann, Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston. Tickets are $30-$50 by visiting brso.org/event-calendar/cc-girlsnightout.
Tickets for 'Rachel'
Tickets are on sale for LSU Theatre's production of Angelina Grimké's rediscovered 1916 drama, "Rachel," about a young woman is so horrified by racism around her that she vows never to bring children into the world, opening April 21 in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. Admission is $17-$22 by visiting lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=11.
LSU Opera
Tickets are on sale for the final performance of the Turner-Fischer Center for Opera's production of Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music" at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in the Shaver Theatre in LSU's Music and Dramatic Arts Building. Tickets are $12-$22 by visiting lsucmda.universitytickets.com/?cid=168.
Petite Gallerie
Artistic and photographic entries are being sought for Petite Gallerie, a miniature exhibition presented by the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee. This will be the 13th year this exhibit has offered individuals of all ages and artistic levels a place to present their creativity in an encouraging environment. This year's theme is "Sweet Home." Entries may be as small as 4-by-6 inches and as large as 5½-by-8½ inches, two-dimensional only. For detailed information, call (225) 638-6049, (225) 718-1574 or email roygaleb@bellsouth.net.
Jazz Masters
Tickets are on sale for the season finale in the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's River City Jazz Master series, featuring Pedro Pablo "Pedrito" Martinez closes out River City Jazz Masters at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $25-$45 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
Romeo and Juliet
The UL Symphony will perform Tchaikovsky's "Romeo and Juliet" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in Angelle Hall Auditorium on the UL campus in Lafayette. The program will also include Rachmaninov's "Vocalise," featuring UL Voice Professor Kelly Bixby. UL student competition winner Yaxuan Li will perform the Schumann "Piano Concerto in A Minor." Admission is free. For more information, visit calendar.louisiana.edu/music/view/event/event_id/10837.
At Opelousas Museum
The new exhibit, "Still Rising: Free People of Color in St. Landry Parish," is showing at the Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center, 315 N. Main St., Opelousas. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (337) 948-2589 or email museum@cityofopelousas.com.
Youth auditions
Auditions for the Iberia Performing Arts League's summer youth musical, "High School Musical," will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, at the theater, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. Young people ages 10 to 19 are invited to try out. For detailed information, email lanie.marcantel@gmail.com. Sign up by visiting forms.gle/YUGVBAoJMbvHzkmSA.
Summer theater camps
Registration is open for Iberia Performing Arts League Summer Youth Camps. Camp fee is $100 per child. For more details and to register, visit ipaltheater.com and click on "Tickets."
At the Hilliard
The Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is showing the exhibit, "Entanglement: New Work" by Kalee Appleton through July 21. The show blurs the line between drawing, sculpture and photography, while challenging the traditions of conventional photography through exploration of materiality and technique. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.