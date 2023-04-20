'Orient Express' tickets
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," opening Friday, April 28, on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting TheatreBR.org.
Jazz Age exhibit
“Jazz Age Juxtaposition: Prohibition Era in Louisiana,” an exhibit examining the tumultuous era that prohibited the manufacture, sale and transportation of alcohol runs through Saturday, Aug. 19, at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. The Prohibition Era in Louisiana was a time of contradiction, with strict laws against alcohol production and consumption coexisting with a thriving jazz scene that was fueled by illegal alcohol. The exhibit brings visitors back to the time of flappers, bootleggers, speakeasies and rum-runners while focusing on how the state handled this “noble experiment.” Admission is free. For more information, visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
Sona Jobarteh concert
Tickets are on sale for Sona Jobarteh in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Jobarteh is a world-renowned multi-instrumentalist and composer from the Gambia whose lineage carries a formidable reputation for distinguished Kora masters of the West African Griot tradition. Tickets are $35-$50 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
Auditions in Lafayette
Auditions for the second play of Cité des Arts’ 2023 Season, Diana Son's "Stop Kiss," will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the theater, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. For more information, visit citedesarts.org.
Lectures in West Baton Rouge
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson St., Port Allen, is hosting two upcoming Lunchtime Lectures. The first, "Hidden History of Louisiana’s Jazz Age," featuring both a lecture and book signing by Sam Irwin for his new book of the same title, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in Brick Gallery. The second, "Art and Addiction" by artist Ben Peabody, coinciding with his exhibit of the same title at the museum, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Admission to both are free. For more information, visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
LeCrue Eyebrows
Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., is showing an exhibit of work by New York artist LeCrue Eyebrows whose art, established in 2014, focuses on free-form motion and sporadic thought as a creative process. The artist lives and works in Queens, New York. For more information, visit annconnelly.com.
Mesmerica
James Hood's "Mesmerica" is returning to the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. This production is the fastest-selling fulldome/planetarium music show in history, with more than 1,000 sold-out shows in its first year in 30 cities. This family-friendly, mind-blowing immersive projection show is designed to relieve stress and is suitable for all ages 6 and above. Showtimes are 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, April 29. For more information, visit lasm.org.