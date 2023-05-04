Candlelight concerts
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's summer Candlelight Concert series: Candlelight Pride, 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16-17; Hip Hop Classics, 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14-15; and The Four Seasons, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12, all in the Virginia and John Noland Black Box Studio at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 231 St. Ferdinand St. Tickets are $30-$50 by calling (225) 383-05055 or visiting brso.org.
Emmett Till opera
Tickets are on sale for Opera Southern of Southern University's production of composer and faculty member Charles Lloyd Jr.'s "Emmett Till: An Opera in 3 Acts" at 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday, May 16 and 18, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $35-$75 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
Behind the Barn Door
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, begins a new series, "Behind the Barn Doors," from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the Big Red Barn on the museum’s campus. The program will feature demonstrations highlighting the craftsmanship of historic trades and agricultural practices. Also, the museum will host its monthly Old Time Jam from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Admission is free for both programs. For more information, call (225)-336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Faculty Trio
The LSU Faculty Trio, featuring violinist Lin He, pianist Ana Maria Otamendi and clarinetist Cecilia Kang, will perform a recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Admission is free but donations will be accepted.
Upcoming shows
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of "Little Women," opening Friday, May 19, in the Studio Theatre, Tickets are $25-$30. Tickets also are on sale for the theater's production of "Legally Blonde," opening Friday, June 16, on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25-$30. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
Talented Arts
The Talented Arts Program of St. Landry Parish Art Exhibit will open with a reception from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center, 315 N Main St., Opelousas. The Talented Arts Program is an educational curriculum for students identified as talented in visual arts and enrolled in the St. Landry Parish Public School System. For more information, email museum@cityofopelousas.com.
Music club recital
The Music Club of Baton Rouge will host the Florida Street Blowhards in its next program at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. Admission is free. For more information, visit brmusicclub.com.
Film screening
The St. Tammany Art Association and The Southern Hotel will host a screening of G. Andrew Boyd's film, "Sugar in their Blood," at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington. The screening is a fundraiser for the art association. Tickets are $15 by visiting sttammany.art/sugarintheirblood.
Fellam Ballet
Fellom Ballet Legacy will perform its 58th annual production, "Cinderella," at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased by visiting, calling the Columbia Theatre Box Office at (985) 549-2787 or visiting columbiatheatre.org.