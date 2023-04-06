'Art and Addiction' exhibit
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will open artist Ben Peabody's exhibit, "Art & Addiction: The Art of Ben Peabody" with a free reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15. This powerful exhibit is filled with important messages, all delivered within a vibrant carnival setting. The opening will include live music and a meet-and-greet with the artist. The show runs through Sunday, June 4. For more information, call (225)-336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Real-Life Experience
The annual Real-Life Experience Juried High School Exhibition, featuring more than 50 works of original art created by students from East Baton Rouge Parish public and private high school students, runs through Thursday, April 27, at Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.
Jazz Masters
Tickets are on sale for the season finale in the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's River City Jazz Master series, featuring Pedro Pablo "Pedrito" Martinez closes out River City Jazz Masters at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $25-$45 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
'Common Ground' exhibit
The exhibit, "Common Ground: Artists Inspired by Place," will open with a reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Glide Studios Lafayette, 715 Lee Ave., Lafayette. The show, hosted by Harold Bernard, is a cultural celebration of art with works by seven South Louisiana artists. It will remain on view during Festival International de Louisiane in downtown Lafayette. Visitation is by appointment by calling (337) 258-6788 or emailing harold@glidestudioslafayette.com. For more information, visit glidestudioslafayette.com.
'Orient Express' tickets
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," opening Friday, April 28, on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting TheatreBR.org.
'Krapp's Last Tape'
Baton Rouge Community College Professor of Theatre Arts, Tony E. Medlin, with the Irish Club of Baton Rouge will present Samuel Beckett's one-man, one-act play, "Krapp's Last Tape," at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the Magnolia Performing Arts Pavilion's Black Box Theatre on the Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr. The 1958 play is directed by composer and producer Brian Breen. Admission is a nonperishable food item to be donated to the Baton Rouge Community College Food Pantry. Seating is limited. For more information, email medlint@mybrcc.edu.
Tickets for 'Rachel'
Tickets are on sale for LSU Theatre's production of Angelina Grimké's rediscovered 1916 drama, "Rachel," about a young woman is so horrified by racism around her that she vows never to bring children into the world, opening April 21 in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. Admission is $17-$22 by visiting lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=11.
At Twin Steeples
Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center, 220 E. Oak St., Ponchatoula, is showing "Art in April" through Friday, April 28. The show features work by painters Renee Mitchell, Joseph Deffes and jeweler Lisa Normand. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon-2 p.m. Saturday. The center also is hosting a coloring party for kids of all ages from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8. Both events are free. For more information, visit twinsteeples.org.
Youth auditions
Auditions for the Iberia Performing Arts League's summer youth musical, "High School Musical," will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, at the theater, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. Young people ages 10 to 19 are invited to try out. For detailed information, email lanie.marcantel@gmail.com. Sign up by visiting forms.gle/YUGVBAoJMbvHzkmSA.