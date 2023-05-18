Of Moving Colors project
Of Moving Colors Productions, a contemporary dance theater company, with support from the Parkinson’s Foundation, is seeking participants for a global movement project via Zoom on Thursday, June 1. This class will teach choreography from Rosas Danst Rosas, also known as Rosas Remix. This live experience is part of the dance company's weekly Dance for Parkinson’s classes every Thursday at Powell Moïse School of Dance at 2016 Perkins Road. In-person participants should arrive at 9:15 a.m. and the Zoom link will go live from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The company will share the performance on such public platforms as YouTube. Since the dance takes place sitting in chairs, the choreography can be well adapted to fit Parkinson’s dancers and anyone who would like to participate.
Of Moving Colors also will have a Dance for Parkinson’s class at the NeuroMedical Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Rehabilitation Hospital. Classes are free and open to people with Parkinson's, friends, family, caregivers and anyone else who wants more movement in their life. For more information, call (225) 907-6222 or visit ofmovingcolors.org.
Prohibition in Louisiana
Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., is showing “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: Prohibition Era in Louisiana,” an exhibit examining the tumultuous era that prohibited the manufacture, sale and transportation of alcohol through Aug. 19. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
Legally Blonde
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of the hit Broadway musical, "Legally Blonde," running Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18, and again from Thursday, June 22, through Sunday, June 25. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
Blue Star museums
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is offering free admission to veterans, active duty military and first responders and their families through the Blue Star Museums Program, sponsored by Special Risk Insurance DBA VFIS of Miss/Lou. For more information, visit lasm.org.
Blue Star at Bayou Teche
The Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St., and plantation home Shadows-on-the-Teche, 320 E. Main St., both in New Iberia, will continue their membership as Blue Star Museums this summer. The program provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families. The program ends Monday, Sept. 4. For more information, visit bayoutechemuseum.org or shadowsontheteche.org.
At Cité des Arts
Tickets are on sale for "The French Quarter Connection," opening Thursday, June 8, at Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Did a New Orleans mobster engineer the assassination of a Kennedyesque president of the United States in the 1960s? This play investigates this question and delves into further wheelings and dealings. Tickets are $20-$35 by calling (985) 469-1601 or visiting citedesarts.org.