The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.
Debutantes included:
- Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell
- Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown
- Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott Creech and Jason Darrel Creech
- Georgia Ann Griffon, daughter of George Griffon III and the late Jodi Ann Kleinpeter Griffon
- Caitlin Grace Guarisco, daughter of Lisa and Luke Guarisco
- Mary Margaret Lindsey, daughter of Dr. Tim Lindsey and wife Laura of St. Francisville
- Sara McNeil Moore, daughter of Dr. Cary and Matthew Scott Moore of Eagle River, Alaska
- Eloise Parker Nelson, daughter of Rebecca and Dyke Nelson
- Mary Margaret Netterville, daughter of Adele and Craig Netterville
- Adeline Anne Owens, daughter of Yvette and Will Owens
Moore was presented by her uncle, Matthew Scott Catrett. The other debutantes were presented by their fathers.
Baton Rouge Assembly Chairman Ryan Johnson introduced the 2022 debutante coterie, while also — with his wife Amy — recognizing this year’s Assembly Ball chairman and next year’s Assembly Assistant chairman, Reid Bateman and wife Ashley.
Johnson also recognized the 2023 Assembly Ball Chairman, Rob Field and wife Lauren, and the 2023 Baton Rouge Assembly Chairman Miles Higgins and wife Missy.
The Phunky Monkeys provided music for the debutante coterie presentation as well as music for dancing throughout the evening. The debutante chaperones for the evening were Kyler Selser, Wren Eagleton, Anna Stuckey, Ellie DuCharme and past Assembly debutante MJ Hymel. The parents of the debutantes hosted a midnight breakfast at the Capitol Hilton following the ball.
The debutantes began their day with a rehearsal under the direction of Assembly Debutante coordinators Debbie Landry, Amy Johnson, Julia Moore and Gabriella St. Amant. Also assisting with the rehearsal were Assembly Ball Coordinators Missy Higgins, Lauren Field and Ashley Bateman.
The rehearsal was followed by a brunch for the debutantes, fathers, presenters and Assembly officers in the Heidelberg Room at the Capitol Hilton. Ryan Johnson presented each young lady with an engraved gold bracelet to commemorate the evening. Prior to the ball, the young ladies also received an engraved mint julep cup and a monogrammed tote bag.