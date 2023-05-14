The Baton Rouge Assembly will present 24 debutantes at its annual ball on Nov. 24 at the Baton Rouge River Center. The debutantes will be introduced to the wives of the Assembly members and their guests at a tea May 17 at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
The debutantes of the Baton Rouge Assembly Coterie of 2023 are:
Mary Wells Brice, daughter of Tammy Ozley Brice and Michael Philip Brice, granddaughter of the late Vivian Sweeney Ozley and the late Henry Wells Ozley, and the late Elsie Aydelotte Brice and the late Philip Turner Brice. Miss Brice is a St. Joseph’s Academy graduate and attends LSU. She previously attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where she was a member of Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society, Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society and Delta Zeta sorority.
Amelia Rae Bryan, daughter of Joli Bagot Bryan and Thomas Rundell Bryan Jr., granddaughter of Patricia Nichols Bagot, of Grosse Tete, and the late Walter Joseph Bagot, and Julia Leblanc Bryan and Tommy Rundell Bryan Sr., of New Roads. Bryan is a St. Joseph’s Academy graduate and attends LSU, where she is a member of the Student Philanthropy Council, Pre-Dental Society and Delta Zeta sorority
Caroline Kernan Cargile, daughter of Stephanie Spielman Cargile and John Allen Cargile, is the granddaughter of Margaretta Meares Spielman and the late Edgar Earl “Butch” Spielman Jr., and Colleen Jackson Cargile and Jerry Allen Cargile. Her maternal great-grandfather, the late William Adger Meares Jr., was a Charter Member of the Baton Rouge Assembly. Her maternal grandmother, Margaretta Meares Spielman, was presented by the Assembly in 1963, and her mother, Stephanie Spielman Cargile, was presented by the Assembly in 1989. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU, where she is a member of Chi Omega sorority.
Talbot Adeline Cushing, daughter of Whitney Talbot Seal, of Woodville, Mississippi, and George Edward Cushing Jr., of St. Gabriel, is the granddaughter of Patricia Banister Talbot and Evert John Talbot Jr., and Edine Lemoine Seal, of Woodville, Mississippi, and the late Charles Stephen Seal Sr., and Jennifer Kramer Poche’ and Eugene John Poche’ III, and Janette Cushing and George Edward Cushing Sr., of Surprise, Arizona. Cushing is a graduate of University High School and attends Louisiana Tech in Ruston, where she serves as vice president of recruiting for the Panhellenic Executive Council, is a member of the Child Life Association, and is a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority.
Mary Evelyn Dabadie, daughter of Rachel Netterville Dabadie and Joseph Charles Dabadie III, is the granddaughter of Evelyn Keller Netterville and the late Carroll Wayne Netterville, and the late Jimmie Ward Dabadie and the late Joseph Charles Dabadie Jr. Dabadie is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, where she is a member of the Millsaps College Tennis Team and Chi Omega sorority.
Anna Camille Eagleton, daughter of Wren Eversberg Eagleton and Bernard Earl Eagleton, is the granddaughter of Camille McAndrew Eversberg and Wallace Eversberg, and Paulette Conroy Church, of Avoca, New York, and Lanie Earl Eagleton, of Springfield, Illinois. Miss Eagleton is a St. Joseph’s Academy graduate and attends Tulane University in New Orleans. She is a member of Tulane College Scholars, Tulane Catholic Student Leadership Team, and Phi Mu sorority serving as Assistant Director of Health and Risk Prevention. Her maternal grandmother, Camille McAndrew Eversberg, was presented by the Assembly in 1962, and her mother, Wren Eversberg Eagleton, was presented in 1990.
Addie Elizabeth Field, daughter of Lauren D’Aquin Field and Robert Davis Field Jr., of St. Francisville, is the granddaughter of the late Beatrice Louise Todd D’Aquin and the late Fernand Thomas D’Aquin Jr., and Beryl Gene Daniel, of St. Francisville, and Robert Davis Field Sr., of Tupelo, Mississippi. She is a West Feliciana High School graduate and attends Louisiana Tech in Ruston, where she serves as a Gamma Chi on the Panhellenic Council and is a member of Sigma Kappa sorority.
Charlotte Elizabeth Harvey, daughter of Shellee Bergeron Harvey, of Baton Rouge and Melvin Spencer Harvey Jr. of St. Francisville, is the granddaughter of Charlotte Smith Bergeron and the late Charles Earnest Bergeron, and Margaret Wilcox Erickson, of St. Francisville, and Melvin Spencer Harvey Sr., of St. Francisville. She is a West Feliciana High School graduate and attends Louisiana Tech in Ruston, where she is a member of the Pre-Dental Society, Women in STEM, and Kappa Delta Sorority.
Anna Claire Henry, daughter of Stacey Starnes Henry and Ross Reiley Henry, is the granddaughter of Betty Smith Starnes and James Houston Starnes, and the late Erma Bonner Reiley Henry and the late Melvin Clyde Henry Jr. Her paternal grandmother, the late Erma Bonner Reiley Henry, was presented by the Assembly in 1965. She is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends LSU, where she is a member of Chi Omega sorority.
Mollie Mae Hyde, daughter of Glynes Poche’ Hyde and Dr. Jeffrey Dean Hyde, is the granddaughter of Dr. James Alexander Poche’ Jr. and the late Glynes Westh Poche’, and Patricia Hill Myrick, of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Robert Dean Hyde, of Gulfport, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, where she is a Dean Scholar and a member of Chi Omega Sorority, serving as vice president. She is also a volunteer at the Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Claire Ellen Johnson, daughter of Amy Verrett Johnson and Ryan Estes Johnson, is the granddaughter of the late Paula Ann Marchand, and Rebecca Hughes Johnson and H. Alston Johnson III, and the late Margaret Estes Johnson. She is a St. Joseph’s Academy graduate and attends the College of Charleston in South Carolina, where she is a member of Delta Gamma sorority. Her father, Ryan Estes Johnson, served as the 2022 chairman of the Baton Rouge Assembly.
Mary Field Leak, daughter of Brittany Field Leak and Harrison Carter Leak IV, of St. Francisville, is the granddaughter of Laura Holloway Field and James Morgan Field, and Lynn Lesueur Leak, of St. Francisville, and Harrison Carter Leak III, of St. Francisville. She is a West Feliciana High School graduate and attends the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, where she is a volunteer of the Empower Program and a member of Chi Omega sorority.
Laura Elizabeth Lindsey, daughter of Laura Seal Lindsey and Dr. Timothy Ray Lindsey Sr., of St. Francisville, is the granddaughter of Edine Lemoine Seal, of Woodville, Mississippi, and the late Charles Stephen Seal, and Marsha Wirick Lindsey, of St. Francisville, and the late Lloyd Lile Lindsey Jr. She is a graduate of West Feliciana High School and attends LSU, where she is a member of Chi Omega sorority. Her mother, Laura Seal Lindsey, was presented by the Assembly in 1995.
Margaret Anne Lott, daughter of Laura Beth Harvey Lott and William Larry Lott Jr., of St. Francisville, is the granddaughter of Nancy Lee Soule’ Harvey and Clyde Wayne Harvey, of St. Francisville, and Beryl Gene Daniel, of St. Francisville, and the late William Larry Lott Sr. She is a graduate of West Feliciana High School and attends Louisiana Tech in Ruston, where she is a member of the Psychology Society, Psi Chi International Honor Society, and Delta Delta Delta Sorority.
Adeline Claire McKowen, daughter of Erin Stein McKowen and Wayne Henry McKowen, of Ethel, is the granddaughter of Alverda Falterman Thomas and William C. Thomas, of Bush, and the late Ernest R. Stein, and the late Dr. Shirley Woodford McKowen and the late Henry G. McKowen. She is a graduate of University High School and attends the Shackouls Honors College at Mississippi State University in Starkville, where she is a member of Beta Beta Beta Biological Honor Society, the Pre-Physician Assistant Club and serves as the Vice-President of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.
Lydia Claire Phenald, daughter of Heather Berthelot Jenkins and Edwin Robson Jenkins, of St. Francisville, is the granddaughter of Barbara Prestridge Berthelot and the late David Keith Berthelot, and Janice Jones Querbes and Justin Ricou Querbes III, of Shreveport. She is a graduate of West Feliciana High School and attends the University of Mississippi in Oxford, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.
Samantha Louise Poche’, daughter of Patricia Hebert Poche’ and Jeffrey Valdemar Poche’, is the granddaughter of Dr. Charles Edward Hebert III, of New Roads, and the late Aline Vivien Hebert, and Dr. James Alexander Poche’ Jr. and the late Glynes Westh Poche’. She is a Saint Joseph’s Academy graduate and attends the University of Mississippi in Oxford, where she is a Provost Scholar and a member of Chi Omega sorority, serving on the philanthropy committee. She is also a member of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Martha Larguier Rhodes, daughter of Jeannie Frey Rhodes and Craig Steven Rhodes, is the granddaughter of the late Martha Larguier Stone Frey and the late Fred Charles Frey Jr., and Pamela Guedry Rhodes, of Brusly, and the late Sherrill Michael Rhodes. She is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, where she is a member of the Kappa Alpha Omicron Honor Society for Environmental Science. Her mother, Jeannie Frey Rhodes, was presented by the Assembly in 1978.
Emma Maxwell Rotenberg, daughter of Aimee Maxwell Marionneaux Rotenberg and Stephen James Rotenberg, is the granddaughter of Nancy Foust Marionneaux, of Baton Rouge, and Jack Thomas Marionneaux , of St. Francisville, and Anne Klein Rotenberg and Alvin Gerald Rotenberg. She is a St. Joseph’s Academy graduate and attends LSU, where she is a member of Alpha Phi sorority.
Eugenie Gardiner Selser, daughter of Kyler Martin Selser and John Michael Selser, is the granddaughter of Marie Reasonover Martin and the late William Bevy Martin Jr., and the late Frances Gordon Selser and the late Dr. Richard Elijah Selser. She is a graduate of the Asheville School in North Carolina and attends Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Her father, John Michael Selser, was the 2016 Chairman of the Baton Rouge Assembly.
Emerson Paige Stafford, daughter of Kristin Nelson Stafford and Zachary Davis Stafford, is the granddaughter of Karen Wennerstrom Nelson and Donald Russell Nelson, and the late Bonny Bridges Stafford and the late Curtis Kaywald Stafford Jr. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU, where she is a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She is also a Benefits Associate at Centura Benefit Advisors.
Mary Lucille Stuckey, daughter of Anna Mary Enright Stuckey and Jonathan Bertram Stuckey, is the granddaughter of Christine Belasky Enright and Dr. Frederick Martin Enright, and the late Loretta Cox Stuckey and the late Dr. Marvin Earl Stuckey. She is a St. Joseph’s Academy graduate and attends the College of Charleston in South Carolina, where she is a member of Club Soccer, Club Swimming, Women in Stem, and Kappa Delta sorority. She is also a Charleston 40 Tour Guide.
Mary Scott Thom, daughter of Ashley Scott Cumpton Thom and James Alexander Thom V, is the granddaughter of Paulie Buie Cumpton and Donald Roy Cumpton, of Rayville, and Beatrice Lynn Howington Thom and James Alexander Thom IV, of Lake Providence. She is a St. Joseph’s Academy graduate and attends the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where she is a member of Chi Omega sorority.
Elizabeth Jackson Vidrine, daughter of Susan Jackson Vidrine and Jody Vidrine, of St. Francisville, is the granddaughter of the late Rosemary Harvey Jackson and the late William Thomas Jackson, and Charlene Soileau Vidrine and Carl Raymond Vidrine, of Jackson, Louisiana. She is a graduate of University High School and attends LSU, where she is a member of Alpha Epsilon Delta Pre-Med Honor Society and Delta Delta Delta sorority.
The Baton Rouge Assembly was founded in 1961 by nine Baton Rouge men who grew up together when the city was just a small town.
Baton Rouge grew rapidly after World War II, and these men realized that old family friends were losing contact with one another. To bring old families back together, these nine founders established the Baton Rouge Assembly as an organization whose purpose was, and still is, to provide social contact among families who had established residence in the area before 1910.
John Miles Higgins is the 2023 Chairman of the Baton Rouge Assembly. Reid Bateman is the 2023 Assembly Assistant Chairman. Rob Field is the 2023 Assembly Ball Chairman, and Brett Mason is the Assistant Ball Chairman for this year.