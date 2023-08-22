One by one, customers step into Moeko Glynn's home with starry eyes, exclaiming "oohs and "aahs" before placing their orders.
Glynn, a self-taught baker from Japan, started Maru Bread Co. Cottage Bakery in 2017 and hosts a pop-up bakery in her home almost every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until everything is sold out.
Before Saturday, customers direct message her on Instagram to receive the location.
On one Saturday morning in August, Glynn expertly places liège waffles on a platter, arranges place cards to distinguish each item and puts the finishing touches on her cinnamon rolls as she awaits the customers.
Before she was baking for strangers, she was offering her products to neighbors and friends.
"I just couldn't eat it all," Glynn said. "I enjoy baking more than eating — so I started giving away to friends."
Then someone told her they'd like to pay her for the baked goods. So she started Maru Bread Co. in 2017, selling at local coffee shops and then at Mid City Makers Market. Glynn says the market was a turning point in transforming her hobby into a full-time business.
"I still enjoy doing it," she said. "I don't feel like I'm doing a job."
During the week, Glynn preps the dough for her breads and pastries so it's fresh for Saturday. She offers a variety of items, such as scones, waffles, tarts, sourdough focaccia, cinnamon rolls, brioche squares and croissants in all flavors, including traditional, chocolate, cardamom, olive and Gruyère and occasionally, even okra.
One customer told Glynn that her croissants are reminiscent of those in France. She's never been to Europe, but she's thinking about it now.
Glynn's customers wait in line, sometimes as early as 8:30 a.m., to buy the pastries. One Saturday, Glynn said a couple drove from Amite. Oftentimes, people become friends while waiting in line, which Glynn says is her favorite part of the business.
Kyra Smith says that picking up pastries from Glynn was part of her Saturday ritual before moving to Ohio. She would grab coffee, wait in line, buy pastries and read a book.
"It's so good," Smith said. "I have cried eating her pastries so many times."
Some of Smith's favorites from Maru Bread Co. include the Bombay hand pies, sourdough bread and pistachio raspberry croissants.
The process of bread making and baking is a careful blend of art and science — one that Glynn taught herself through watching YouTube videos, finding other bakers on Instagram and reading books. She started with sourdough loaves and bagels, then moved to pastries.
"I still enjoy looking in the oven to see things rise," Glynn said.
For the fall, Glynn is looking forward to offering pumpkin cinnamon rolls, chestnut pastries and incorporating apples into her products. She wants people to know that if she can bake, you can too — all you need is flour, water, salt and patience.
"Baking is fun, and then you can eat it," she said. "It's edible art."