Call it a mixed bill or mashup; both descriptions would suffice.
But neither would capture the true celebratory spirit of Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's season finale, "Dimensions in Dance."
It's a celebration of diverse dance styles, a celebration of local dancers.
A celebration of the art of dance, itself.
"It's going to be extremely diverse," said Christina Perkins, the company's marketing and communications director. "It's a beautiful array of all styles, moods and dimensions of dance, all the way from Louis Armstrong jazz-inspired pieces to your very classical dances with selections from 'Paquita,' with a spectrum of dance styles in between.
The company will stage some 40 of its professional and youth ballet members in the seven-piece program at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre.
“It’s so much fun to present a mixed bill because our audiences get to experience so many aspects of dance," said Molly Buchmann, co-artistic director. "Plus, our dancers benefit from performing such a diverse repertoire.”
The show will include premieres of two works by local choreographers Giulia Fedeli Barker and Jonna Cox, and a company premiere by Taylor Mitchell.
Barker’s piece, "What Do You See?" is a momentary glimpse into a museum when artworks by such masters as Edgar Degas and Pablo Picasso come to life. This lighthearted dance is set to music by multiple composers.
"It's an adorable piece, like a museum that's come to life," Perkins said.
Cox’s choreography, "Inspirata," is an extension of a work that was begun in 2020 and intended for a performance derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This piece builds in intensity and joy from beginning to end as a dedication to all of the inspiring and supportive women in Cox’s life.
Finally, there's Mitchell's "Red Beans and Ricely Yours," danced to the music of Louis Armstrong. The piece takes its title from the New Orleans legend's way of signing off on his correspondence, "Red Beans and Ricely Yours, Louis Armstrong."
"This is an exuberant and fun piece, and the audience will love this fresh take on a New Orleans icon," Perkins said.
In addition to this gumbo of creativity, the BRBT also will perform excerpts from the aforementioned 1846 classic ballet, "Paquita," by French composer Édouard Deldevez and Paris Opéra Ballet Master Joseph Mazilier.
Joining company dancers on this piece will be guest artists Israel Ellis and Hailey Stinchcomb, both apprentice dancers with the Sarasota Ballet.
"The company will take the stage in a multitude of tutus with dramatic Spanish-themed music and energetic dancing," Perkins said. "It will be staged by our choreographers, Rebecca Acosta and Jonna Cox, and it will also feature members of our Youth Ballet, providing them with valuable performance opportunities while sharing the stage with professional artists."
Perkins added that "Dimensions in Dance" is designed to appeal to all ages.
"The audience will walk away having seen something new," she said. "And that's very exciting for us."