Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet, directed by Rebecca Acosta and Jonna Cox, is once more taking its show on the road, this time with the comedy ballet, "Coppélia."
The tour kicks off on Thursday, June 1, and runs through Friday, June 9. All performances are free.
Set to the timeless music of Leo Delibes, "Coppélia" is a comic story ballet set hundreds of years ago in a festive Hungarian village. Follow the antics of lovebirds, Swanilda and Franz, who quarrel over a beautiful maiden in the window of the local toymaker’s shop.
Havoc ensues as Swanilda and her friends sneak into Dr. Coppelius’ toyshop to discover life-size, dancing toys, and the truth about the girl in the window.
Every summer, the Youth Ballet brings its troupe of promising young dancers to perform free of charge at area libraries and other community centers with this 30-minute, family-friendly ballet.
The Youth Ballet is the cornerstone of Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's community engagement program, which helps the company reach more than 3,000 kids and adults yearly in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes, promoting the advancement and future of the art of dance in our community.
For a full listing of tour dates, time and places, visit batonrougeballet.org/youth-ballet-tour-schedule. Some locations require preregistration.