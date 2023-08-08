Lauren Lambert-Tompkins is the new executive director of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival & Foundation.
The organization's board of directors made the announcement in a press release late Monday afternoon.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lauren as our new executive director,” Bill Byran, BRBFF board president, said. “She will bring experience, community connections and a passion for the blues to our organization. We look forward to propelling the foundation’s success with her at the helm.”
Lambert-Tompkins formerly worked as executive director of the Downtown Business Association, the non-profit organization that produces Live After Five, the community concert series in downtown Baton Rouge. She was also the development director of STUN Design & Interactive, a local graphic design and marketing agency.
She'll manage all day-to-day and long-term operations for the blues organization’s work to promote, preserve and advance the swamp blues music and culture. The swamp blues music genre originated in Baton Rouge, gaining significant exposure in the 1950s thanks to musicians like Lightnin' Slim and the legendary Slim Harpo, the release also said.
“As a native of Baton Rouge, I believe the blues to be the leading influence on our culture’s identity,” Lambert-Tompkins said. “We have such a rich musical heritage in Baton Rouge, and it’s up to us to preserve that. Respecting the impact of local musicians from the past and supporting the musicians today is vital to keeping the blues and its stories alive.”
Lambert-Tompkins has a bachelor of arts degree from Louisiana Tech University and a master's degree from Southeastern Louisiana University. She previously served on the Blues Festival’s planning committee, working closely with Kim Neustrom, the outgoing BRBFF executive director. Neustrom relocated for a new opportunity, according to the release.
“We are forever grateful to Kim for the success this organization saw under her leadership even during the peak of the pandemic,” said Lambert-Tompkins. “I have some big shoes to fill, but I’m ready.”
The Baton Rouge Blues Festival & Foundation, known for its annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival in downtown Baton Rouge, has grown into an internationally recognized event. Originating in 1981, the free festival has featured blues legends including Buddy Guy and Mavis Staples.
The next Baton Rouge Blues Festival is scheduled for April 19-21, 2024.