Two neighboring businesses in Mid City have become embroiled in a very public dispute over the use of a shared parking lot.
The recently opened bar, Pelican to Mars, and the neighboring Pink Elephant Antiques have erected competing signs over just who can use the parking lot between the two businesses. Complicating the matter further, Pink Elephant is Pelican to Mars' landlord.
Pelican to Mars has been paying rent on the property since 2019, but due to COVID and other factors, the bar did not open until February.
Earlier this week, staff from Pelican to Mars placed a sign stating the parking lot was available for its patrons to use.
"Feel free to park here," it reads. "Pink Elephant has no legal authority to tow you. They are just trying to scare you."
The sign is located directly behind several signs that offer a different point of view.
"The Pink Elephant Antiques reserved parking every day," they read. "Violators will be towed at your expense."
Pelican to Mars co-owner Scott Paddock said the Pink Elephant's signs were a violation of his business's lease.
"In our lease, the guests have access to all the parking, 100% of the entire parking lot," he said.
However, attorney Charles Schutte, acting on behalf of Lisa Pellissier, who owns both the Pink Elephant and the building that houses Pelican to Mars, disagreed. He said ownership of the overall space was split between two entities: Krypton Corporation, which owns the parking lot, and Pachyderm Properties, which owns the buildings.
"In our opinion (the Pink Elephant Antiques' parking signs) carry weight," he said. "It's not as simple as somebody not letting somebody park in a parking lot. Krypton Corporation owns the property. Yes, they can enforce (the parking), and they're going to enforce it."
Patrons report that police have been called to the parking lot over the dispute on at least one occasion.
Relations between the two businesses have been fractious for some time. Pachyderm Properties and Krypton Corporation has filed a lawsuit against the bar.
Three of the most contentious points of the lawsuit are centered on the use of the parking lot and a patio erected by Pelican to Mars — as well as Pachyderm and Krypton raising the possibilities of terminating elements of Pelican to Mars' lease.
City-Parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong said the dispute did not appear to involve city-parish property and was therefore not a city council issue.
"It appears to be a private matter," he said.