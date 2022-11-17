FRIDAY
WHITE LIGHT NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mid City. Louisiana artists, makers and others will showcase their work at locations along the Government Street/Jefferson Highway corridor. Christmas shopping, live music; neighborhoods' restaurants open for dinner. midcitymerchantsbr.org.
THE FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre's Hartley/Vey Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games. Rated R-ish. $10. manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
BROADMOOR ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Broadmoor Senior High School, 10100 Goodwood Blvd. Hundreds of artists and craftsmen. $3.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
HOLIDAY MARKET AT THE MILL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Cotton Mill, 311 Mill St., New Roads. Vendors, craftsmen and artisans selling hand-crafted items. Admission $5-$20. marketatthemillnewroads.com.
"PAW PATROL LIVE: THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE": 6 p.m. Friday, noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 396 St. Louis St. Stage version of popular Nickelodeon kids' show. $25 and up. ticketmaster.com.
"THE ADDAMS FAMILY": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. $25-$35. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY
"TRIANGLE OF SADNESS": 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Presented by Films at the Manship, the movie tells the story of a cruise for the super-rich that sinks, thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org.
"OPERATING SYSTEMS": 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU. Swine Palace's production of Corinna Schulenberg's 2018 drama. $32, adults; $22, seniors, LSU faculty and staff; $12, students. lsucmda.universitytickets.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY AND FRIDAY-SUNDAY, NOV. 25-27
"JAMES HOOD'S MESMERICA": various times, Louisiana Art & Science Museum's Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road. Visual music journey combining the music of composer and percussionist James Hood with visually-hypnotic, 3D animated art. $12 and up. lasm.org.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
GAME ON @ THE LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Free, all-ages event. Card games, life-size games, board games, virtual reality games — take your pick. ebrpl.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
MUSIC WITH NO SPRING CHICKS: 10:30 a.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Lively interactive music event for children and their families. The musicians will sing and play original and traditional songs. Percussion instruments will be provided for the young and the young at heart, and a few puppets will join in the fun. Registration required at (225) 763-2260.
FALL FUN FEST: 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Zachary Community Park, 20055 Old Scenic Highway. Carnival games, prizes, live entertainment, food vendors, crafts, music, inflatables. brec.org.
LSU VS. UAB: 8 p.m., Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge, 15365 George O'Neal Road. The game on the big screen; food and drinks for sale. Free admission. events@celebritytheatres.com.
TUESDAY
"MEET ME IN THE BATHROOM": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Presented by Films at the Manship, the movie takes an immersive journey through the New York music scene of the early 2000s, when a new generation kick-started a musical rebirth for the city that reverberated around the world. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org.
WEDNESDAY
YOGA ON THE LAWN: 6:30 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Free.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
ONGOING
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "The Artist’s Question: Answered in Fiber," a regional exhibit of Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc., through Dec. 31. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Fall Art Show," featuring Carol Hallock and other gallery artists, through Dec. 31. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Weekly jam; all acoustic instruments welcome. (225) 753-7917. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through April 30, in the Colonnade Gallery. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore," through January; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6, 2023; and "Our Louisiana," through Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Protective Element by Chris Marin and Wesley Chavis," through Dec. 16. Free. (225) 389-7180 or design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries/glassell-gallery.
LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: 95 Field House Drive. “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” through Dec. 21. Free. Visit lib.lsu.edu/special.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection"; and "Pearlware, Polish, & Privilege: Art by Paul Scott," through Feb. 26, 2023. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” through Sunday, Dec. 11; and "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Friday, Dec. 16. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
RED STICK STRUMMERS: Dulcimer jam 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. (225) 753-7917 or www.lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY VISUAL ARTS GALLERY: Frank Hayden Hall, Southern campus. "Malaika Favorite: Faces and Spaces" through Friday, Dec. 9. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. Call (225) 771-4109 or email randell_henry@subr.edu or randell.henry@sus.edu.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. Traveling exhibit “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity: Military Mascots,” through Saturday, Dec. 31.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition" through Jan. 7, 2023, and "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture" through Aug. 7, 2023. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.