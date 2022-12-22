FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. For ages 13+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
THROUGH FRIDAY, DEC. 30
ZOOLIGHTS: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., gates; 9 p.m., grounds close, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A festive evening trail through the zoo, with more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday figures. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. www.brzoo.org.
THROUGH SATURDAY, DEC. 31
HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT BATON ROUGE GENERAL: 5:30 p.m. nightly, BRG’s campus, corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue. Twinkling, singing and musically synchronized lights display, walk-through Christmas ornament and present, and 20-foot walk-through Santa hat. BRgeneral.org/holidaylights.
THROUGH TUESDAY, JAN. 3
ICE SKATING ON THE RIVER: various times, Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20; group rates available. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE)
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)
TUESDAY, THURSDAY
MAGNIFICENT MAGIC SHOW: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road; and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. With Tim the Magician. Free, but registration required. Call (225) 231-3260 for Tuesday's show; (225) 231-3760 for Thursday. ebrpl.com.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
ONGOING
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "The Artist’s Question: Answered in Fiber," a regional exhibit of Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc., through Saturday, Dec. 31. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Fall Art Show," featuring Carol Hallock and other gallery artists, through Saturday, Dec. 31. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
THE GALLERY AT THE MANSHIP: 100 Lafayette St. Exhibit of works by New Orleans artist Becky Fos, whose painting, "Louisiana State of Mind," was commissioned by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin as the official “I VOTED” sticker artwork for the November 2022 election. The show runs through Monday, Jan. 2. Free. manshiptheatre.org/exhibit/becky-fos.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through April 30, in the Colonnade Gallery. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore," through Jan. 29; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6; and "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: 95 Field House Drive.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection;" and "Pearlware, Polish, & Privilege: Art by Paul Scott," through Feb. 26. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
MAIN LIBRARY AT GOODWOOD: 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Art Guild of Louisiana show of two-dimensional art, through Friday, Dec. 30.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. The facility will be closed through Monday, Jan. 16, for cyclical maintenance and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 17. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 12501 La. 10, St. Francisville. Early to mid-19th century style Christmas decorations, through Saturday, Dec. 31. (225) 635-3110 or LaStateParks.com.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. Traveling exhibit “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity: Military Mascots,” through Dec. 31. usskidd.com.
VANGUARD GALLERY: Inside the studio at Stephen Wilson Stained Glass, 1469 Laurel St. "Winging It," a group art exhibition benefiting Bethany Centre Primary school in Uganda, through Friday, Dec. 30. (225) 343-2211 or swsglass@gmail.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition," through Jan. 7; and "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.
YES WE CANNIBAL: 1600 Government St. "Emptiness Ecologies," various Louisiana artists, through Feb. 4. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and by appointment. (240) 644-2038 or (240) 595-9421.