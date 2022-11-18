The people scurrying to and fro outside a big, white tent in the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court's parking lot were layered up, their hands firmly stuffed in their coat pockets.
It was an especially cold Friday morning to recognize National Adoption Day. But everyone agreed the chill in the air was no match for the emotional warmth inside.
They were celebrating everyone involved in the adoption process, including the eight families who had earlier finalized their papers at the court.
Among them were the Cobbs: parents Tony and Maria and their sons, three-year-old Khylon and — as of that morning — Khylon's biological brother, seven-month-old Henry.
"For us, it's our way of having a family," Tony Cobb said.
Both parents said there were a lot of steps to the adoption process, and a lot to remember. There was also a lot of waiting around.
But it was all worth it.
November is National Adoption Month, a fitting time for the court's inaugural National Adoption Day program to kick off in a festive air.
Inside the tent, patio heaters warmed a crowd of adoptive parents and their children, as well as politicians, judges and staff. All adoptions in East Baton Rouge Parish come to the court where, on average, there are at least 100 adoptions each year.
Following a proclamation signed by Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome noting the day, a range of speakers took to the podium. Among them was former senator Mary Landrieu, who has championed adoption on the national and international stage — and personally adopted two children herself.
As she began speaking, Landrieu looked around and noted the comparative calm of the audience, particularly its younger members.
"I can already tell you're going to make excellent parents and grandparents," she said, to laughter, "because these kids are so quiet."
Like all the speakers, Landrieu talked of the deep importance of stable families for children, and praised adoptive families for bringing children to loving homes.
"It's a wild adventure ... it's a challenge," she said. "But it's also the most amazing thing you'll ever do in your life."
The program was capped by a special video message from Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who was adopted by her grandparents when a young girl.
First held in 2000, National Adoption Day helps raise awareness of the importance of the service. Approximately two million Americans are adopted, with about 117,000 children in the United States currently awaiting adoption.
With Henry joining his brother and the Cobbs, there's now one less on the waiting list.
"It's a rewarding moment, to come home and he's there," Tony Cobb said. "Seeing it on paper is special, but really, from day one, they're our boys."