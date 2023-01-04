We asked 12 Baton Rouge-area chefs to pick their favorite burgers in town, with the caveat being they couldn't pick their own.
Scott Dardenne, chef at City Pork Catering
George's, with Curbside as a close second.
"George's makes a great no-frills cheeseburger and provides a casual, laissez-faire atmosphere," he said.
George Krause, general manager at Proverbial Wine Bistro
Curbside Burgers (because of the wide variety of choices)
"Variety is the spice of life," he said, "and they always have something new to try."
D'Andrea Cortez Honeywood, chef at Rouj Creole
Spoke & Hub's Smashburger
"They make them just how I make them at home," Honeywood said.
Jarrett Woods, sushi chef at Beausoleil Coastal
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Smashburger
"I like these because of the type of ground meat they use," he said. "It's leaner beef with less fat."
Chris Motto, head chef at Juban's Restaurant and Bar
The Boulevard Burger from Mansurs on the Boulevard
"It is one of the most consistent burgers I order," Motto said. "The quality never dips, and all the ingredients are high quality. You can't go wrong with adding bacon and blue cheese to it."
John Lundin, executive chef at Bistro Byronz
J. Alexander’s Steak Burger
"They use a fresh grind from prime rib to make the burger. It's full of flavor and a large burger," Lundin said.
Celeste Gill, owner and chef of Chef Celeste Bistro
Café Jean Pierre
"It’s large, handmade and full of flavor," Gill said. "They also will add special toppings. Delicious!"
Jeremy Coco, executive chef at Chef Jeremy Coco Culinary Services
Levi's Smokehouse Burger at Mason’s Grill
"Burgers are my favorite meal, and Mason's is the clear winner with the best burger in town!" Coco said. "I eat there because of their Battle of the Burgers competition. It's super fun."
Coco said the Battle of the Burger may be a burger with grilled cheese sandwich buns one week, and the next week it may be their new chicken sandwich.
Coco said a chicken sandwich is not a burger, in his opinion, but it is yummy nonetheless.
Barrett Meeks, executive chef at Mansurs on the Boulevard
Bin Burger at Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar
I do love the Bin Burger at Bin 77. It’s always consistent, it’s always good.
A good burger has to be balanced. It can’t be too sloppy, but it has to be moist. I feel like the burger in America is quintessential. Pretty much every restaurant is going to have some kind of burger to do — and it’s so easy, but it’s so easily done wrong. That’s what I like about Bin 77’s burger. It’s very simple, but it’s done well. The roasted red pepper aioli adds a nice sweetness. Caramelized onions, for me, are almost a must on burgers.
Burgers — they add so much to them now, but a simple meat, cheese, lettuce and tomato, like Jimmy Buffet says, you can’t go wrong with that.
Van Pellegrin, executive chef at Rouj Creole
The Eclipse Burger at Mason's Grill
"This burger makes my inner child smile," Pellegrin said.
Galen Iverstine, co-owner at Iverstine Farms Butcher
Elsie's Great patty
"It's got the right amount of fat, a good brioche bun and comes fully dressed with quality condiments," Iverstine said.
Aaron Jackson, executive chef at Spoke & Hub
Atomic Burger's Double with Bacon Jam (and a milkshake)
"It's tender beef and melts in your mouth," Jackson said.