Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal Chief Judge John Michael Guidry will be the guest speaker at Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 13530 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, for Friends and Family Day.
The event begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.
Voices of Joy 2023
New River Baptist Church, 45270 La. 429, St. Amant, will host a day of gospel singing in the “Gaither Homecoming” style.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
Area talent will be featured, along with speaker Eddie Wren and Christian comedy duo Peanut Butter and Jelly. The event is free.
Youth service
Church of Ephesus, 9531 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, will host a Building the Bridge Youth Service at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.
"Come and invite the Spirit of God to be in our midst as we continue to build bridges among races, nationalities and cultures throughout our churches, communities, district, state and region," a news release states.
Following the service, there will be food and fellowship including music, glow volleyball and more. Guests are asked to bring comfortable shoes.
For more information, visit eventbrite.com.