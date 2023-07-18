No matter the age, some women are always little girls at heart when it comes to Barbies.
Cathy Gabel and Debbie Littlefield certainly aren't ashamed to admit they still play with Barbies. They've never stopped.
In fact, neither have their friends on the Fleur de Lis Doll Collectors Facebook group page. Collectors there include a few other dolls in the mix, but it's clear that this is a group where Barbie rules.
This is why Gabel, Littlefield and other group members will be gathering to take in a showing of the "Barbie" movie, which opens nationwide on Friday.
"Oh, we probably won't be going to the first showing, because we don't want to get caught up in the crowds," Gabel said. "But we will be getting together to go see it, and we are so excited."
In the meantime, Gabel pays tribute to what's been the Mattel toy company's most popular doll since her introduction to the public in 1959. Make that Barbie, her little sister Skipper, all of her friends and, of course, her boyfriend, Ken.
Gabel has more than 1,000 Barbies, many of them limited edition characters. Get this: Elvis, James Dean and Frank Sinatra are among Barbie's friends in Gabel's collection.
She arranges her dolls in a variety of tableaus depicting scenes from Americana, fairy tales and everyday life. Barbie even dresses as an LSU cheerleader while standing in a purple and gold memorabilia-filled room in one of the scenes.
Gabel often photographs these scenes and posts them on the Facebook group's timeline. She's also shown them in library exhibits, not to mention Baton Rouge's former Enchanted Mansion doll museum's Barbie exhibit before its closing.
These days, though, if people want to see the Barbie displays, they'd have to contact Gabel. She sometimes receives such requests.
Gabel seriously began collecting in her 40s, though she started playing with Barbies in childhood, then saved her dolls to hand down to her daughter. They were what she calls the "bubbleheads" with the bouffant hairdos made popular at the time by Jackie Kennedy.
"My little girl tore them up, and I spent a fortune buying back what I lost," she said. "But I didn't start really collecting until later, and I just bought a doll every now and then."
Then Gabel started teaching school, and eventually became a school librarian first at Wedgewood Elementary School, then Cedarcrest-Southmoore Elementary. That's when she started publicly displaying her Barbies.
"I was collecting the Barbie Dolls of the World, and I would display them on top of the library shelf to make it fun for children coming into the library," Gabel said.
She also joined the Fleur de Lis Doll Collectors in 1991. The club was meeting at a Baton Rouge Shoney's, then later moved to a meeting room in the Piccadilly restaurant on Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The collectors have finally settled in a meeting room in East Baton Rouge Parish's Main Library on Goodwood.
It was in this group where Gabel and Littlefield became friends, though Littlefield's journey into Barbie-ing is a little different.
She also played with the dolls in childhood, always captivated by their fashion sense. She majored in fashion merchandising at LSU, then landed a job as a buyer for local department store Goudchaux's.
"So what enthralled me about Barbie were her clothes," Littlefield said. "When she first came out, her fashions were based on couture fashion in Paris. They had a line of outfits called Fashion Avenue. So, when I was in my 20s, Barbie's clothes were still very trim and designer-looking, and I collected them."
Then came the early 2000s, when Mattel introduced its Barbie Fashion Model Collection for adults. These dolls weren't manufactured in the usual vinyl but from a special vinyl whose surface resembled porcelain.
"The clothes on these dolls still use snaps and zippers instead of Velcro, and the face molds on them have a very vintage look," Littlefield said. "They don't look so 'bubble gum' like today's dolls."
Littlefield displays her dolls, most them still boxed, behind the glassed doors of a china cabinet in her home. She began working for some nursing homes after leaving Goudchaux's and would often bring some of the Barbies to show the residents.
"It was amazing how much they loved looking at the dolls and remembering how they bought their daughter, say, the Barbie with the ponytail and the black and white swimsuit and things like that," Littlefield said. "So, for a lot of years, I hauled them around town and showed them that way."
Littlefield's collection also numbers in the thousands.
If asked when they stopped playing with Barbies, both collectors' answer is the same: "Never."
"I used to volunteer with Good Fellows Good Samaritans of Baton Rouge, and each year, we would have to choose toys for kids of a certain age," Gabel said. "We had some men with the Rotary Club helping us, and one man turned to me and said, 'How old were you when you stopped playing with Barbie?' He was trying to pull a package together for a little girl. My sister was there, and she turned to him and said, 'She never stopped playing with Barbie.'"