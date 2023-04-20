Baton Rouge Community College Professor of Theatre Arts Tony E. Medlin, along with the Baton Rouge Irish Club, will present a one-man performance of the one-act play, "Krapp’s Last Tape," at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the Magnolia Performing Arts Pavilion's Black Box Theatre, on the Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr.
The 1958 play, directed by composer and producer Brian Breen of the Baton Rouge Irish Club, was written by Irishman Samuel Beckett. Breen shares Medlin's admiration for Beckett and approached Medlin with a proposal to stage Beckett's highly autobiographical play at Baton Rouge Community College.
Beckett’s play, "Waiting for Godot," is arguably the most influential play of the 20th century. Precipitated by the impending obliteration of life on earth through an atomic misstep, almost every subsequent theater piece after "Godot" was affected by his groundbreaking absurdism.
Medlin shares Irwin's obsession with Beckett. He directed a Commedia Dell'arte-inspired production of "Waiting for Godot" at the Hip Pocket Theatre and played Lucky in the play staged at the college.
Medlin also previously directed "Da," and "Outside Mullingar," for the Irish Club and participated in numerous readings of James Joyce's works for Bloomsday celebrations — Joyce was Beckett's mentor.
Inspired by Beckett’s Tony Award-winning performances that brought clown sensibilities to his roles in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and "Waiting for Godot," Medlin staged "Woolf" at Baton Rouge Community College. Though Beckett has dark overtones, Medlin sees great comic potential for physical clowning in the portrayal of Beckett's characters.
To prepare for the role, Medlin attended clowning workshops with Avner Eisenberg, an internationally acclaimed performer and Master teacher of the craft. Incidentally, Avner taught Medlin to juggle 40 years ago. Avner began performing due to the influence of Medlin's mentor, Johnny Simons.
Seating is limited. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for admission. All food items will be donated to the Baton Rouge Community College Food Pantry.
The Baton Rouge Irish Club also will also present four ticketed performances of a dinner theater production of the play at Cafe Americain restaurant during the last weekend in July.
For more information, email medlint@mybrcc.edu.