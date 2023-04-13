FRIDAY
FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY NIGHT: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre's Hartley/Vey Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games. Rates R-ish. $7. manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
FRIENDS OF THE LSU LIBRARIES BOOK BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum, AgCenter Drive, LSU. (225) 578-5925.
SATURDAY
WALK FOR HUMANITY: 8 a.m., Riverfront Plaza, 300 S. River Road. The 5K run/walk and 1-mile health walk is a community project supporting the end to world hunger. downtownbatonrouge.org.
SPRING PLANT SALE & GARDEN EXPO: 8 a.m. to noon, BREC's Botanic Garden, 7950 Independence Blvd. Members of the different plant societies and vendors will be available to answer questions and discuss selecting, growing and maintaining the plants that they are selling.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
SPORTING CLAY TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m., Bridgeview Gun Club, Port Allen. Four-person team with prizes awarded for the highest-scoring team, highest-scoring man and highest-scoring woman. Other prizes will also be awarded. Rain or shine event presented by the Baton Rouge Symphony. $150 and up. eventbrite.com.
MOVING DAY BATON ROUGE: 9 a.m., Paula Manship YMCA, 1800 YMCA Plaza Drive. Hosted by the Parkinson’s Foundation, the event promotes movement and exercise, which are proven to help manage Parkinson’s symptoms.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
MAGICAL SPRING MARKET: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge, 8470 Goodwood Blvd. Local artists, food vendors, energetic readings and discussions.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
DENHAM SPRINGS FOOD TRUCK FIESTA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mattie Street. Eight vendors. info@denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
JOHN SCHNEIDER BIRTHDAY PARTY POOLSIDE LIMITED: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., John Schneider Studios, 16050 Florida Blvd. Car show, meet and greet, concert and more. $500, VIP; $250, child. (225) 202-5531.
EASTER GOAT & BUNNY YOGA: 11 a.m., Old Rusty Gate Farm, 12802 Florida Blvd., Livingston. Bring yoga mats. $25.
OBSCURE MARKET: 6 p.m., Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd. Pop-up market for strange, spooky, ominous and obscure objects.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
HILLTOP SPRING FLING PLANT SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. All sorts of plants including small trees, shrubs, flowers, ferns and ground covers.
SUNDAY
POP-UP MARKET: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mid City Beer Garden, 3808 Government St. Community artists and creatives market.
DISNEY DRAG BRUNCH SHOW: Noon to 3 p.m. Mid Tap BR, 660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Suite D. Disney-themed performances and games.
"THE BLUE CAFTAN": 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Film screening presented by Women Filmmakers in Maghreb Cinema in partnership with the LSU Screen Arts Program. Not rated. $10.50. manshiptheatre.org.
MONDAY
HOLLYWOOD ICONS BENEFIT DINNER: 6 p.m., Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 100. Proceeds assist Sexual Trauma Awareness Response. $100. https://star.ngo/.
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more.
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
"THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE": 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, St. Louis St. Stage version of popular TV game show in which audience members could be selected to compete for cash and prizes. $51 and up. ticketmaster.com.
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Member exhibit, “Celebrate Baton Rouge!”, with a reception on April 30. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. artguildlouisiana.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "The Real Life Experience," a high school artists' exhibition, through April 27. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. Works by Associated Women in the Arts, through April 24. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Baton Rouge Plein Air Artists Group Show," through April 22. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
THE GALLERY AT THE MANSHIP: 100 Lafayette St. "Becky Fos," through April 30. Free. manshiptheatre.org/exhibit/becky-fos.
IN THE MOOD — WATERCOLOR CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, BREC's Studio in the Park, Cedarcrest Park, 2490 Silverest Ave. For beginning and experienced painters, this class will help you create stunning skies and atmospheric effects. Guided by local artist Roberta Loflin.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Artistry and Accuracy: The Botanical Illustrations of Margaret Stones," through May 7 in the Catwalk Gallery. "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through April 30 in the Colonnade Gallery. "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "I, Too, am Thornton Dial," through July 2. "Hank Willis Thomas/Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America" April 20 to July 30. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. https://www.brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
MID-CITY ARTISANS: 516 Moore St., Suite 101. Lori Demand and Claudine Diamond exhibit, through Sunday. https://www.mid-cityartisans.com/
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
SIP & SPIN: POTTERY WHEEL THROWING CLASS: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Presented by Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. $125 (seating for two). eventbrite.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. "Art & Addiction: The Art of Ben Peabody," through June 4 with a free reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.