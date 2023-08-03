The following is a calendar of community events in the Baton Rouge area from Friday-Thursday, Aug. 10.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors sell a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
STUDIO SATURDAYS: PRINTMAKING ON FABRIC WITH KELSEY LIVINGSTON: 10 a.m. to noon, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. The mixed-media class focuses on the art of drawing, printmaking and hand-sewing to create works on fabric. Cost of the seven classes lasting through Aug. 26 is $250, nonmembers; $225, members. Register at lasm.org.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
SACRED DANCE WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Unity Baton Rouge , 15255 Jefferson Highway. All are welcome; wheelchair accessible. (225) 755-3043.
BATON ROUGE SYMPHONY DINNER & CONCERT: 5 p.m., City Club, 355 North Blvd. Event welcoming new Maestro Adam Johnson. Meal followed by concert at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Tickets starts at $150. brso.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
6th ANNUAL MID CITY MICRO-CON: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. An annual celebration of diverse and inclusive comics, creators and fans. Free; vendors will also be selling merchandise. ebrpl.com.
SUNDAY
FREE FIRST SUNDAYS: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.; LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St.; and LSU Center for River Studies, 100 Terrace Ave. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org.
BATON ROUGE SYMPHONY STRING QUARTET CONCERT: Perkins Rowe Stage. An opportunity to meet new Maestro Adam Johnson. Free. brso.org.
MONDAY
MUSIC TRIVIA WITH MAESTRO: 6 p.m., Our Mom's Restaurant, 250 W. Lee Drive. Free to play; prizes for top team. brso.org.
TUESDAY
MEET WITH MAESTRO GOLF NIGHT: 7 p.m., Golf Suites, 8181 Siegen Lane. $50. brso.org.
WEDNESDAY
SYMPHONY OF FLAVORS - MAESTRO'S FAVORITES: 5:30 p.m., Martin Wine Cellar at Studio Park, 1670 Lobdell Ave. $50. brso.org.
SHUT UP AND SING KARAOKE COMPETITION: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Chelsea's Live!, 1010 Nicholson Drive. Free entry between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; $5 after 9 p.m. chelseaslive.com.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
"SIGNIFICANT OTHER": 7 p.m., Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. $17-$28. https://www.actgonzales.org/.
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. A workshop in acrylics, “Painting Your World,” taught by Larry Downs, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 24, Studio in the Park, 2490 Siverest Ave. For artists who have some background knowledge of painting in acrylics. artguildlouisiana.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Members+ Exhibit" in August, with the theme "All Roads Lead to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center." 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Hot Summer Show," featuring new work by Mickey Asche and Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas, through Aug. 26. Call (225) 924-6437 or follow the gallery's Facebook page.
JONES WALKER FOYER: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Work of Kathy Dumesnil, through Oct. 8. manshiptheatre.org.
LAMAR ATRIUM GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Remembering Larry Casso," the art of Larry Casso Fine Arts, through Friday. larrycassofinearts.com.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Sunday. "Celestial Imaginings: Artists Exploring the Galaxies," The Republic Finance Gallery, through Jan. 28, 2024. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. Art Guild of Louisiana's "River Road Show," through Sept. 25. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "African American Masterworks from the Paul R. Jones Collection at The University of Alabama," through Dec. 3. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
LSU'S GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. 22nd annual Invitational Summer Art Exhibition "Once Upon a Time," through Aug. 11. Hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. glassellgallery.org.
LSU TEXTILE & COSTUME MUSEUM: Human Ecology Building, Tower Drive, LSU campus. "'Til Trends Do Us Part: A Retrospective in Changing Fashion in Bridal Wear," through Aug. 31. (225) 578-5992 or email textile@lsu.edu.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Aug. 19. "Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories," through Aug. 12. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. “Pirates! The Story Behind the Pirate of the Pacific,” permanent exhibit. usskidd.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," through Oct. 29. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Monday. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.