Mississippi River, LA.jpg

At the entrance to the lower floor of the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., a map of the U.S. highlights the Mississippi River and its tributaries. The museum is part of Free First Sunday, when admission is waived for all exhibits and installations.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LAUREN CHERAMIE

The following is a calendar of community events in the Baton Rouge area from Friday-Thursday, Sept. 7.

FRIDAY

FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. Evening sky viewings follow at 8:30 p.m. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.

SATURDAY

BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors sell a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org.

RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.

THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.

STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.

BOOKS AND MUSIC SERIES FEATURING THE KIDS' ORCHESTRA: 11 a.m., Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. For ages 5-11, the experiential program combines library books with music education. Free. To register, call (225) 274-4460.

SUNDAY

FREE FIRST SUNDAY: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.; LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St.; and LSU Center for River Studies, 100 Terrace Ave. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org.

SOLELAB HIP HOP FESTIVAL: 2 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. The festival’s founders, DJ Sole Lab and Mark Dub, incorporate music, art, dance and 50-plus local vendors to create a cultural community experience. With local and regional performers, graffiti artists, break-dance crews, up to 20 local painters, and Louisiana food truck vendors. Free. ebrpl.com.

ARGENTINE TANGO DANCE LESSONS: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. With instructor Casey Mills. Walk-ins welcomed. $10. artsbr.org

WEDNESDAY

OPENING RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Meet member artists Rosemary Goodell, David Horton, Christy Diniz-Liffman and Sam Losavio and view their new work. https://www.batonrougegallery.org/.

THURSDAY

RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.

EAST COAST SWING (JITTERBUG) AND SLOW DANCE CLASS: 6:30 p.m., Houmas House Pavilion Ballroom, 40136 La. 942, Darrow. The fourth of five weekly classes through Sept. 7. $75 per person for all five classes. https://houmashouse.com/.

ONGOING

BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. New work by Rosemary Goodell, David Horton, Christy Diniz-Liffman and Sam Losavio, through Sept. 30. batonrougegallery.org.

CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.

CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Members+ Exhibit" with the theme "All Roads Lead to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center," through Sept. 13. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artsbr.org.

JONES WALKER FOYER: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Work of Kathy Dumesnil, through Oct. 8. manshiptheatre.org.

LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Celestial Imaginings: Artists Exploring the Galaxies," The Republic Finance Gallery, through Jan. 28. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.

LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. Art Guild of Louisiana's "River Road Show," through Sept. 25. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "African American Masterworks from the Paul R. Jones Collection at The University of Alabama," through Dec. 3. "Reveal: Photographs by Jerry Siegel," through Nov. 12. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.

MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.

OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.

OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.

USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. “Pirates! The Story Behind the Pirate of the Pacific,” permanent exhibit. usskidd.com.

WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," through Oct. 29. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.

YES WE CANNIBAL: 1600 Government St. "Meanwhile, in the space between," photography by Jonathan Peterson, through Friday. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and by appointment. (240) 595-9421.

Compiled by Judy Bergeron. Have an open-to-the-public event you'd like to promote? Email details to red@theadvocate.com. Deadline is noon Monday for the following Friday's paper.