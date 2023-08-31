The following is a calendar of community events in the Baton Rouge area from Friday-Thursday, Sept. 7.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. Evening sky viewings follow at 8:30 p.m. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors sell a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
BOOKS AND MUSIC SERIES FEATURING THE KIDS' ORCHESTRA: 11 a.m., Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. For ages 5-11, the experiential program combines library books with music education. Free. To register, call (225) 274-4460.
SUNDAY
FREE FIRST SUNDAY: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.; LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St.; and LSU Center for River Studies, 100 Terrace Ave. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org.
SOLELAB HIP HOP FESTIVAL: 2 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. The festival’s founders, DJ Sole Lab and Mark Dub, incorporate music, art, dance and 50-plus local vendors to create a cultural community experience. With local and regional performers, graffiti artists, break-dance crews, up to 20 local painters, and Louisiana food truck vendors. Free. ebrpl.com.
ARGENTINE TANGO DANCE LESSONS: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. With instructor Casey Mills. Walk-ins welcomed. $10. artsbr.org.
WEDNESDAY
OPENING RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Meet member artists Rosemary Goodell, David Horton, Christy Diniz-Liffman and Sam Losavio and view their new work. https://www.batonrougegallery.org/.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
EAST COAST SWING (JITTERBUG) AND SLOW DANCE CLASS: 6:30 p.m., Houmas House Pavilion Ballroom, 40136 La. 942, Darrow. The fourth of five weekly classes through Sept. 7. $75 per person for all five classes. https://houmashouse.com/.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. New work by Rosemary Goodell, David Horton, Christy Diniz-Liffman and Sam Losavio, through Sept. 30. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Members+ Exhibit" with the theme "All Roads Lead to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center," through Sept. 13. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artsbr.org.
JONES WALKER FOYER: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Work of Kathy Dumesnil, through Oct. 8. manshiptheatre.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Celestial Imaginings: Artists Exploring the Galaxies," The Republic Finance Gallery, through Jan. 28. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. Art Guild of Louisiana's "River Road Show," through Sept. 25. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "African American Masterworks from the Paul R. Jones Collection at The University of Alabama," through Dec. 3. "Reveal: Photographs by Jerry Siegel," through Nov. 12. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. “Pirates! The Story Behind the Pirate of the Pacific,” permanent exhibit. usskidd.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," through Oct. 29. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.
YES WE CANNIBAL: 1600 Government St. "Meanwhile, in the space between," photography by Jonathan Peterson, through Friday. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and by appointment. (240) 595-9421.