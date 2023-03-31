The Lagniappe Woman’s Club is the Outstanding Club of the Year for the General Federation of Women's Clubs LA District 6.
District President Gynne Klimavicz made the announcement at the district's annual convention, hosted by the Lagniappe Club on March 15 at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant.
Lana Merliss is the Outstanding Clubwoman of the Year. State President Jolene Constance, of DeQuincy, spoke on “The Value of Women.”
Jeanie Lockhart of the West Baton Rouge Museum judged the photography and crafts contests. Blue ribbon winners were: photography, Marge Schroth and Merliss; and crafts, Montez Love, Charlotte Frattini, Pat Quartararo, Debbie Harris and Chubby Autin. All those winners were entered in state competition.
Lagniappe Woman’s Club and Literary & Civic Club won multiple certificates for work in community service project areas. The event served as a fundraiser for the District Scholarship Fund. Virginia McDonald and Cathie Ryan won raffles raising money to help that cause.