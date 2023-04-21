LSU Manship School of Mass Communication broadcast journalism senior Aria Pons placed sixth in the Television Features II News Competition of the 2022-23 Hearst Journalism Awards Program.
The competition received 77 entries from 47 schools. Pons’ win ties for the highest Manship School student’s placement in the competition since 2013.
The Florence, Alabama, native earned recognition for two broadcast news packages she created as the station manager and a sports reporter for Tiger TV, LSU’s official student-run media organization. Pons’ news package, “Sports Betting is Trending Up,” focuses on how sports betting is becoming popular in states including Louisiana. In the senior’s other news package, “Alcohol 101: What to Know Before You Go Drinking in College,” she reports on the misconceptions college students have about alcohol consumption.
Professional-in-residence and Tiger TV adviser Cindy Carter, who submitted the news packages on behalf of the station manager, said she cannot think of anyone who deserves this recognition more than Pons.
Pons is set to compete in the semifinal round, where she will submit additional entries. Four finalists from the semifinal round will be chosen to compete in the National Television Championship.