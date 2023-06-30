The Baton Rouge Delta Development Corporation hosted "The Legacy Luncheon: An Inaugural Mother-Daughter Luncheon and Silent Auction" on June 17.
The theme was “Honoring Our Legacy through a Healthy Mind, Body, and Spirit.”
The luncheon included a multi-generational discussion focusing on mental health, physical health, self-esteem and self-confidence among the young girls and women in attendance. A silent auction and designer handbag raffle was held, along with other prizes and door prizes for participants.
The program began with opening remarks from BRDDC board chairperson Ashley Cox Coates, followed by the blessing of the food by board member Dr. Janet Cook.
After the main course, Coates introduced the moderator and panelists for the luncheon. This panel was in a moderated “fireside chat” format featuring candid conversations with the mother-and-daughter attendees, with specific questions tailored to the panelists' areas of expertise.
Panelist Deb Grant, a former global chief diversity officer for GE and currently the president and CEO of The Corporate Playbook, led the discussion on self-confidence, self-esteem and career growth and development. Shaeeta Williams, director of basketball operations at LSU, shared pertinent information regarding healthy eating, exercise and staying motivated with your healthy lifestyle journey. The Rev. Linda Green provided guidance on spirituality and prayer. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome moderated, and recording artist Terrell Griffin provided entertainment.
All proceeds benefit BRDDC’s scholarship program, community service projects and facility preservation.
Quiett-Roberson reunion set
The Quiett-Roberson (Robinson) family will host its seventh biannual family reunion in Baton Rouge Friday-Sunday, July 7-9.
Activities will include a meet-and-greet on Friday evening with a brunch/buffet and family activities, a family picnic and games on Saturday.
For times and locations, call Charmaine Bell, (713) 591-3277 or Carolyn Richardson, (225) 489-8193.