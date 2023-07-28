A team of teens in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes will use a $2,000 grant to address a community issue.
The teens were awarded the funds at the Ignite by 4-H Summit hosted by the National 4-H Council.
In a rapidly changing world, 4-H teens are the next generation of leaders who will solve systemic challenges in global food production, sustainability and equity.
The youth, Ke’Niah Collins, Zachary High School; Briana Cleary, Baker High School; Christal Hawkins, Zachary High School; and Taylor Holden, Slaughter Community Charter School, aim to reduce short-term poverty by combating food insecurity and period poverty through their Youth Transient Poverty Program. Their goal is to provide 250 emPOWER Packs equipped with food and period poverty items for youth in their local communities.
The three-day Ignite Summit experience challenged the teens to be bold and holistically address pressing challenges in their communities. Teens representing more than 40 states were able to grow their skills in workshops led by industry leaders and build community with other 4-Hers.
Together with adult mentors, teams developed a plan and pitched their ideas to mentors from the agriculture industry. Fifteen winners were selected from 38 project applications this year to receive the $2,000 grant, with the opportunity to apply for a second round of $5,000 in the fall.