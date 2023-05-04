Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting welcomed more than 200 guests to the 33rd annual Louisiana Legends Awards Gala on April 27 at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.
The award honors Louisiana’s best and brightest as Louisiana Legends. Honorees were Saints-Pelicans owner and philanthropist Gayle Benson; former NFL running back, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and Homes for the Holidays founder Warrick Dunn; award-winning journalist Gary Fields; Brigadier Gen. Gary M. Jones and philanthropists the Pennington family.
The celebration included a Champagne cocktail reception and elegant dinner, followed by a live televised awards ceremony broadcast statewide. During the ceremony, videos were presented about each Legend’s life. Prior to the gala, first lady Donna Edwards hosted a private reception at the Governor’s Mansion. The 2023 Legends inductees, joined by their special guests and major sponsors of the gala, were toasted with Champagne.
The honorees have distinguished themselves in fields as diverse as philanthropy, sports, journalism, military service, health care, and the arts and humanities. In honor of this year’s Legends, Gov. John Bel Edwards proclaimed April 27 as Louisiana Legends Day in Louisiana. The proclamation was issued during the ceremony by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
The ceremony may be streamed at lpb.org/legendsgala2023.
Civil Air Patrol awards 3
The Capitol City Composite Squadron of the Louisiana Wing, Civil Air Patrol, presented Amelia Earhart Award certificates to three cadets on April 3. This award carries automatic promotion to the grade of cadet captain.
The Chair of the East Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, Cecil J. Cavanaugh, handed out the awards during a brief ceremony at the squadron headquarters at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.
Award recipients were Cadet Capt. Giselle A. El Bechir, Cadet Capt. Thomas J. Watkins and Cadet Capt. Cullen Chaney.
The Amelia Earhart Award is the third milestone of the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program which marks completion of Phase III and the mastery of 11 of 16 cadet achievements.
Cadets who earn the Earhart Award are qualified to move on to the program’s premier milestones, the General Ira C. Eaker and General Carl A. Spaatz awards. To earn the award, cadets must live up to the Earhart Award’s standards of excellence and pass comprehensive leadership and aerospace exams as well as a rigorous physical fitness test.
Earhart Award recipients are looked upon by all U.S. military service academies, especially the U.S. Air Force Academy, where about 10% of the cadets in each class started their careers in CAP. Earhart Award recipients who are 17 or older are also eligible to apply for the CAP International Air Cadet Exchange.