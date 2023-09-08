Baton Rouge native Alex Taylor is a recipient of one of the Obama Foundation's recently launched Voyagers scholarships, the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service.
The Voyagers program provides a transformational combination of barrier-reducing financial aid, an immersive work-travel experience and access to a robust network of leaders and mentors.
Taylor is entering his third year at Columbia University. As a political science major, Taylor is particularly interested in exploring the intersection of food, justice and law. He was chosen from a highly competitive pool of applicants for his potential and visions for the future.
As a Voyager, these students receive up to $50,000 in financial aid, a $10,000 stipend and free Airbnb housing to pursue a work-travel experience the summer following their junior year, and the opportunity to meet with former President Barack Obama and Brian Chesky to talk about how to bridge divides and hear how they see the roles of empathy and understanding in leadership and public service.
STAR's Champions of Change
Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual trauma, improving systems' response, and creating social change to end sexual violence, has announced honorees for its annual Champions of Change awards.
- Audrey Wascome is a survivor, writer and activist living in Baton Rouge with her husband and two sons. She is widely published on the subject of sexual assault and survivorship. Additionally, she advises on survivor-centered public communications regarding sex crimes and is a volunteer for STAR.
- Julie O’Donoghue, also of Baton Rouge, is the 2023 Exemplary Journalist Print Award winner. O’Donoghue, a senior reporter for the Louisiana Illuminator, has received awards from the Virginia Press Association, Louisiana Press Association and Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press. Prior to working for the Illuminator, she worked for St. Louis Public Radio and The Times-Picayune. She is a Washington, D.C., native.