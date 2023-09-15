The Krewe of Orion presented its royalty for 2024 on Aug. 19 at Greystone Country Club, Denham Springs.
Attending were Orion officers, board members and former kings and queens, as well as honored guests.
Master of ceremonies Larry Rosendahl welcomed 2023 King and Queen Russell Ruh Jr. and Elizabeth Blythe.
Commemorative medallions were presented to the past year’s royalty by Krewe Captain Darren Coates.
Debutante maids are: Emma Lucille Murphy, daughter of Deric and Vanissa Murphy; Chloe Lynn Smith, daughter of Shannon and April Smith; and Madalyn Clare Harris, daughter of Jason and Jennifer Harris.
The queen’s royal pages are: Kaia Maleigha Mire, granddaughter of Joseph and Shannon Johnson; and Landry Catherine Seals and Maren Adele Seals, daughters of Josh and Amanda Seals. Pages to the king are: Brannan Keith Webb III, Briggs Wylie Webb and Grayson Joseph Webb, sons of Brannan and Carrie Webb; and Jack Pearse Wilkinson, son of Josh and Alexis Wilkinson.
A royal fanfare welcomed Queen Orion XXV Shawn Langridge Hodges and King Orion XXV Robert C. Hodges. The Hodgeses have four children: Craig Hodges, Amber Hodges, Tommy Fuentes and Matthew Fuentes.
Shawn Hodges is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, a specialty representative for Amgen Pharmaceuticals and a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Alumni. Robert Hodges is an airplane pilot and member of the Krewe of Orion board of directors, and is involved in the recruiting committee.
The Krewe of Orion will celebrate its silver anniversary with a downtown parade and masquerade ball on Saturday, Feb. 3.