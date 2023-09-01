Capt. Zach Ogburn was honored on July 24 for his service to the Civil Air Patrol Capital City Composite Squadron headquartered at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.
The squadron held a ceremony to celebrate his dedication and leadership as deputy commander for cadets and his many activities and achievements in the organization. Ogburn will be transferring out of the squadron as he moves to a new job in another state.
Ogburn joined the squadron in July 2020. As deputy commander of cadets, he has had a big impact on the cadet program and the continued advancements and achievements of local cadets.
When Ogburn was a cadet, he achieved the General Carl A. Spaatz Award, Civil Air Patrol’s highest cadet honor. As a former Spaatz cadet, he has a thorough understanding of the cadet program, having completed all 16 achievements in the CAP cadet program. This prestigious award requires an average of five years to progress through 16 achievements in the CAP Cadet Program.
The program helps CAP cadets develop self-discipline, a sense of personal responsibility, leadership abilities and lays the foundations necessary for a successful career in aviation and technology.