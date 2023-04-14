Sherry Barron is the new director of Baton Rouge Chorus of Sweet Adelines and also its 2023 Wall of Fame honoree for Region 10.
Barron is new to Sweet Adelines, but not to the singing world. She is the founder and artistic director of the Academy for Cultivating Arts' Baton Rouge Homeschool Chorus. She also maintains a private piano studio and holds certification in music/early and middle childhood from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.
Without Barron's leadership, creativity and guidance, Baton Rouge Chorus’ 63-year-old charter might have disbanded in the aftermath of COVID. Barron and her husband, Brian, are heavily involved with many different choirs, bands and singing groups around Baton Rouge.
EBR Housing Authority honored
The East Baton Rouge Housing Authority has won an Award of Excellence for Tech Tools for Children in Housing Communities, a program that provided Chromebooks, hot spots, computer accessories, and eventually free Wi-Fi to 680 children.
The award was in the resident and client services category. The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials recently awarded 20 prestigious Awards of Excellence to 16 housing and community development organizations.
Selected by regional juries from an initial pool of 178 Awards of Merit recipients, each of the winning programs improves resident outcomes, resolves problems, is replicable by similarly-sized organizations, and produces tangible results such as cost savings and improved client services.
The local initiative is a partnership between EBRPHA and the East Baton Rouge Parish School System that provided tech tools for virtual learning. EBRPHA developed a door-to-door campaign to assess devices and broadband needs. The organization then followed up with the distribution of needed technology for virtual learning and providing free broadband access in 10 EBRPHA communities.
The awards were presented during the 2023 Washington conference, which took place March 21-24 in Washington, D.C.
NAHRO created the Agency Awards program 20 years ago to recognize agencies that create affordable housing, revitalize their neighborhoods, and develop initiatives such as job readiness programs, public-private partnerships, disaster prevention projects, and more. The selected programs were innovative in creating and utilizing creative systems to implement essential housing and community development programs. Other agencies can replicate these programs to resolve industrywide problems.
J. Wesley Daniels, Jr., CEO of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority, was recognized by the NAHRO Agency for the winning tech program.