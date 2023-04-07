The Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted its second annual Redz River Run 5K/10K Race/Walk, Health Fair and Market on March 25 at Southern University's A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The race was open to youth and adults. All participants who registered early received a T-shirt and finisher medal. Awards were given to the top three male and female runners as well as walkers in the adult and youth categories. The race was certified by USA Track and Field.
After the race, the community health fair and market included various health screenings, the Crimson Market vendors and food trucks.
Proceeds will benefit several charities including the March of Dimes and the Butterfly Society.