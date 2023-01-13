Capitol City Composite Squadron held its annual Christmas party on Dec. 12 for squadron members and their families.
Awards were presented to senior members and cadets for the past year’s achievements.
State Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter, a U.S. Marine veteran of the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, and representing Louisiana’s 17th District, presented the Billy Mitchell Award to Cadet 2nd Lt. Kyle Matthew Schrepfer. The award is the namesake of Gen. William (Billy) Mitchell, who was a United States Army officer and is regarded as the father of the United States Air Force.
The Cadet of the Year Award was presented to Cadet 1st Lt. Sgt. Cullen Chaney. This is the second consecutive year that Chaney has won this award, which is voted on by the cadets in the squadron.
The Senior Member of the Year Award was presented to 2nd Lt. Lawrence Corts. Corts has been very active in the squadron, serving in several capacities. He has participated actively in Louisiana Wing missions in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness related to hurricane relief. This past year, he also deployed to Florida in that same capacity as part of the response effort related to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.